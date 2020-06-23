Kim Kardashian's 2019 Met Gala Corset Was 'Misplaced That Night' So She Had a Replica Made

After the Met Gala, the star took a special trip to London so acclaimed couturier Mister Pearl could remake the iconic corset for her fashion archive

The star revealed that she took a "special trip" to London last year to visit Mister Pearl after the corset he created for her got lost the night of the Met Gala.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Just found this in my phone from my special trip to London last year to meet w Mr. Pearl. I wore a corset like this for the Met Ball for my @manfredthierrymugler Camp look but the corset was misplaced that night 🤦🏻‍♀️," Kardashian West, 39, wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself wearing the corset.

Image zoom David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

She explained that she wanted the remake to have a copy to keep in her personal collection. "And I want it so badly preserved for my archive that I flew to London to have another made for the archive," she wrote.

The SKIMS mogul also teased that when she visited Mr. Pearl, the duo began working on some pretty exciting looks for her upcoming 40th birthday on October 21.

"We also might have started making a few more looks including my special 40th bday look. Can’t wait to show you the LOOKSSSS we’ve been cooking up ✨," she said.

After the world saw how tiny Kardashian West's waist was on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet, many couldn't believe how she squeezed into the corset and gown, but she showed everyone how it was done in a behind-the-scenes Vogue video.

It took three assistants to strap her into the bodysuit before Kardashian West could slip into her mini dress that was dripping with crystals. Though she loved the way she looked in the design, the star said that she couldn't exactly move freely and sitting was a struggle.

“Okay, so Anna, if I don’t sit down for dinner, now you know why. I’ll be walking around mingling, talking, but I cannot hardly sit,” Kardashian West said in the video, addressing Vogue‘s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. “I can only like, half sit.”

Image zoom Vogue

But while she looked perfectly composed as she posed on the Met steps, the star revealed that on the inside she had "never felt pain like that in my life."

“I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach,” she said in an interview with WSJ Magazine.