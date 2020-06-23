Kim Kardashian's 2019 Met Gala Corset Was 'Misplaced That Night' So She Had a Replica Made
After the Met Gala, the star took a special trip to London so acclaimed couturier Mister Pearl could remake the iconic corset for her fashion archive
Jaws dropped when Kim Kardashian West hit the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala with a super cinched-in waist courtesy of an old school corset constructed by the legendary French couturier Mister Pearl. The corset pulled together her custom "dripping wet" Thierry Mugler dress, which has already gone down as one of the most showstopping looks in Met Gala history. But according to Kardashian West, the iconic piece actually went missing just hours after she wore it on the red carpet.
The star revealed that she took a "special trip" to London last year to visit Mister Pearl after the corset he created for her got lost the night of the Met Gala.
"Just found this in my phone from my special trip to London last year to meet w Mr. Pearl. I wore a corset like this for the Met Ball for my @manfredthierrymugler Camp look but the corset was misplaced that night 🤦🏻♀️," Kardashian West, 39, wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself wearing the corset.
She explained that she wanted the remake to have a copy to keep in her personal collection. "And I want it so badly preserved for my archive that I flew to London to have another made for the archive," she wrote.
The SKIMS mogul also teased that when she visited Mr. Pearl, the duo began working on some pretty exciting looks for her upcoming 40th birthday on October 21.
"We also might have started making a few more looks including my special 40th bday look. Can’t wait to show you the LOOKSSSS we’ve been cooking up ✨," she said.
After the world saw how tiny Kardashian West's waist was on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet, many couldn't believe how she squeezed into the corset and gown, but she showed everyone how it was done in a behind-the-scenes Vogue video.
It took three assistants to strap her into the bodysuit before Kardashian West could slip into her mini dress that was dripping with crystals. Though she loved the way she looked in the design, the star said that she couldn't exactly move freely and sitting was a struggle.
“Okay, so Anna, if I don’t sit down for dinner, now you know why. I’ll be walking around mingling, talking, but I cannot hardly sit,” Kardashian West said in the video, addressing Vogue‘s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. “I can only like, half sit.”
But while she looked perfectly composed as she posed on the Met steps, the star revealed that on the inside she had "never felt pain like that in my life."
“I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach,” she said in an interview with WSJ Magazine.
Wearing Mister Pearl's corset also required some special training too. “Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl. It was worth it all!!!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said on Instagram. “And this was the start of a magical inspiring connection. Stay tuned for more.”