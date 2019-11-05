Kim Kardashian West may have famously promised that she’ll take “nude selfies until I die,” but now, she seems to be having a change of heart.

Kardashian West, 39, opened up about making compromises with husband Kanye West about the way they are raising their four children and how much skin she shows now that he’s embraced his new spiritual path.

“He is my husband so I obviously want to honor him and what he’s feeling and he’s been going through this life change,” the fashion and beauty mogul said on The Real. “It’s mostly about the kids. The kids are getting older and he’s very conscious about what we have in the house. We got ride of TV in the kids’ rooms and removed makeup from North’s room.”

She goes on to say that West has become “a little more strict” as a dad and has become “very forceful in the imagery that’s in our household and what they see.”

But Kardashian promises that she’s always going to remain true to herself. “I actually agree with it, but I’m always going to be me. We were having this conversation of just, what is too much? And I am a mother of 4 and I am going to be 40 next year. When is it time to stop?”

She added: “We had that discussion and that fight, and at the end of the day, that’s what marriage is. I take a little bit of him and I respect what he’s saying and I totally compromise.”

On a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians which documented the star’s prep for the Met Gala, West expressed disapproval for her skin-tight corseted Thierry Mugler gown.

“I went through this transition where being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off.’ I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now … about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear, it’s hot, for who though?” the rapper told his wife.

However, West’s criticisms didn’t sit well with Kardashian West.

“So the night before the Met you’re going to come in here and say that you’re not into a corset vibe?” she responded. “You’re giving me really bad anxiety. You knew last night I had really bad anxiety and I don’t need any more negative energy and for you to say you’re now not into me wearing a tight dress.”

He fired back, “You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.”

“You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this, and just because you’re on a journey and transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you,” she told him.

When Kardashian West faced backlash in 2016 after she shared nude photos of herself on social media, she said she felt “empowered” by West, who “is so accepting and supportive and who has given me a newfound confidence in myself.”

In a post on her former website and app, she wrote, “He allows me to be me and loves me unconditionally.”

Kardashian West continued: “I am empowered by my body. I am empowered by my sexuality. I am empowered by feeling comfortable in my skin. The body-shaming and slut-shaming – it’s like, enough is enough. I will not live my life dictated by the issues you have with my sexuality. You be you and let me be me.”