Ripley's May Have Unknowingly Given Kim Kardashian a Fake Lock of Marilyn Monroe's Hair

"News Alert: Marilyn Monroe Hair Gifted to Kardashian by Ripley's is Fake," wrote Monroe historian Scott Fortner after Kim Kardashian wore the late icon's dress to the 2022 Met Gala

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdG-aAajpoK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again ripleysbelieveitornot Verified • Original Audio Liked by andreaa.v and others ripleysbelieveitornot's profile picture ripleysbelieveitornot Verified During @KimKardashian’s Met Gala dress fitting at Ripley's Believe It or Not! HQ, our team surprised her with a silver box that contained an actual lock of Marilyn’s iconic platinum hair.⁠ ⁠ The Ripley’s team also filled her Met Gala dressing room with a trove of Marilyn Monroe and JFK memorabilia to help inspire her look.⁠ ⁠ Do you want an exclusive look inside Kim’s Met Gala dressing room? Check out the link in our bio!⁠ ∙⁠ ∙⁠ ∙⁠ #Ripleys #BION #RipleysBION #History #BelieveItorNot⁠ #MetGala #KimKardashian #MarilynMonroe #Americana #Fashion #MetGala2022 1d

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdG-aAajpoK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again ripleysbelieveitornot Verified • Original Audio Liked by andreaa.v and others ripleysbelieveitornot's profile picture ripleysbelieveitornot Verified During @KimKardashian’s Met Gala dress fitting at Ripley's Believe It or Not! HQ, our team surprised her with a silver box that contained an actual lock of Marilyn’s iconic platinum hair.⁠ ⁠ The Ripley’s team also filled her Met Gala dressing room with a trove of Marilyn Monroe and JFK memorabilia to help inspire her look.⁠ ⁠ Do you want an exclusive look inside Kim’s Met Gala dressing room? Check out the link in our bio!⁠ ∙⁠ ∙⁠ ∙⁠ #Ripleys #BION #RipleysBION #History #BelieveItorNot⁠ #MetGala #KimKardashian #MarilynMonroe #Americana #Fashion #MetGala2022 1d

Kim Kardashian's latest one-of-a-kind possession might not be so rare.

After Ripley's Believe It Or Not! gifted the Kardashians star, 41, a supposed lock of Marilyn Monroe's hair, Monroe historian Scott Fortner debunked the news on Friday — and he has the (literal) receipts to prove it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"News Alert: Marilyn Monroe Hair Gifted to Kardashian by Ripley's is Fake," Fortner wrote on Instagram. "Who styled Marilyn's hair for the JFK gala: Robert Champion or Kenneth Battelle?"

He shared a screenshot from Ripley's website, featuring a photo of another lock of Monroe's hair that was displayed in Kardashian's Met Gala dressing room. Although the post has since been updated, Ripley's originally claimed the hair was cut from Monroe's head by hairstylist Robert Champion ahead of her iconic Madison Square Garden performance for President John F. Kennedy's birthday on May 19, 1962, three months before her death.

"News Flash: Robert Champion did not cut and style Marilyn's hair for the JFK gala," Fortner wrote. "It was actually the one and only 'Mr. Kenneth' (Battelle) who had the honors. Battelle is responsible for Marilyn's famous hairstyle from that night, as documented by a receipt from Lilly Dache Beauty Salon."

A rep for Ripley's told PEOPLE that the lock gifted to Kardashian was in fact authentic and not the same hair displayed in her dressing room. "Ripley's exhibit collection contains six different samples of Marilyn Monroe's hair — all authenticated and truly Marylin's," they said.

"The hair gifted to Kim was given by Marilyn Monroe to Robert Champion," the rep added. "This clipping was authenticated by John Reznikoff, one of the most respected and trusted experts in the field of hair collecting."

Reznikoff did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kardashian has faced mixed responses after wearing Monroe's iconic dress from her famous "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" performance to the 2022 Met Gala.

Fortner previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian wearing the dress, which Ripley's bought for $4.81 million in 2016, is "cause for concern" as "the fabric for the dress was literally sculpted to [Monroe's] body to precisely match every curve."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"While I understand the appeal of wanting to wear such an iconic gown, it can't be dismissed or overlooked that anyone other than Marilyn Monroe wearing the famous 'Happy Birthday Mr. President' dress might be cause for concern for several reasons," Fortner said, adding: "The dress was custom-made for Marilyn Monroe. It's not an off-the-rack garment."

Monroe's estate has since said that the late icon would approve of Kardashian's rewear at the Met Gala, according to TMZ.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Wears Marilyn Monroe's Dress for Met Gala Debut with Pete Davidson

Prior to the follicle confusion, Kardashian thanked Ripley's for loaning her the dress in the first place.