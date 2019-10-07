Kim Kardashian Shows Off Radiant Makeup-Free Skin as She Goes for a McDonald's Run in Sweats

While Kim Kardashian West has been known to make late-night gas stations runs for gummy bears wearing barely-there designer looks, the reality star kept her look quite low-key as she paid her local McDonald’s a visit on Saturday night.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, swung by the fast food burger chain to fulfill her sweet tooth with a vanilla soft serve ice cream cone (from the dollar menu!) wearing an outfit most of us can relate to. Kardashian West looked comfortable in a heather gray zip-up, worn with the hoodie pulled up over her head, along with light gray sweatpants and soon-to-be-released Yeezy Quantam basketball sneakers.

She also went sans makeup for the evening and showed off her glowing, barefaced complexion that appeared to be clear of the psoriasis flare-ups on her face that she’s been battling for the past few months.

As Kardashian West keeps busy raising four kids — daughters North West, 6, and Chicago West, 19 months, and sons Saint West, 3½ and Psalm West, 4 months — while simultaneously studying to become a lawyer and running multiple businesses, she’s often favored comfortable sweats over fancy ensembles while out in Los Angeles.

Her affinity for makeup-free looks and easygoing outfits seem be inspired her time spent in Wyoming, where husband Kanye West recently purchased a sprawling ranch.

“It is just so chill [there] and you can just do absolutely nothing. I bring no makeup and just my sweats and hang out,” Kardashian West said on the red carpet at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in September.

But while she’s loving life with her family in the mountains, Kardashian West doesn’t plan on moving there full-time.

“Kim is definitely not moving and living full-time in Wyoming right now. Kim likes visiting Wyoming, but she sees it more like a vacation place,” a source told PEOPLE. “It’s very quiet and private.”

The source added: “Every time they go, they enjoy it. But they are usually comfortable in luxury housing. The ranch only has simple housing. It’s mostly cabins with no amenities at all. Kim just isn’t a fan of the cabins.”