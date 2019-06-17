Kim Kardashian Skips Her Go-To Skin-Baring Looks in Favor of a Sweatshirt and Leggings

Kim Kardashian West‘s never afraid to show off her body, whether it’s a second-skin bodysuit or a risqué cutout dress. But leading up to daughter North West‘s Candy Land-themed 6th birthday party the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, stepped out in Los Angeles wearing an extremely low-key look.

The cosmetics mogul, aspiring lawyer and mom of four was photographed on Friday leaving a Mexican restaurant in an uncharacteristically covered up outfit consisting of an oversized “Holy Spirit” sweatshirt from husband Kanye West‘s Sunday Service merch line, $200 Vex Clothing latex leggings and a pair of gray Yeezy slides.

The next day, Kardashian West celebrated her eldest daughter’s sixth birthday by throwing a joint birthday bash with Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope Disick, who turns 7 on July 8.

“Candy Land is the theme of today, guys, for North’s party,” the star said in her Instagram Stories, where included a clip of momager Kris Jenner holding 17-month-old granddaughter Chicago West in her arms.

The party featured no shortage of sweet treats, which Kardashian West and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family highlighted on their Instagram Stories. It included doughnuts, matching unicorn cakes from Flour Shop, rice-crispy pops with small unicorn horns and endless amounts of candy.

Hours before the party, Kardashian West dedicated a tribute in honor of her daughter’s special day. She wrote: “Happy Birthday my sweet girl! The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!”