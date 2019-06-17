Kim Kardashian Skips Her Go-To Skin-Baring Looks in Favor of a Sweatshirt and Leggings

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star covered up in low-key oversize sweatshirt and leggings

placeholder
By
Kaitlyn Frey
June 17, 2019 11:34 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Kim Kardashian West‘s never afraid to show off her body, whether it’s a second-skin bodysuit or a risqué cutout dress. But leading up to daughter North West‘s Candy Land-themed 6th birthday party the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, stepped out in Los Angeles wearing an extremely low-key look.

The cosmetics mogul, aspiring lawyer and mom of four was photographed on Friday leaving a Mexican restaurant in an uncharacteristically covered up outfit consisting of an oversized “Holy Spirit” sweatshirt from husband Kanye West‘s Sunday Service merch line, $200 Vex Clothing latex leggings and a pair of gray Yeezy slides.

JACK / BACKGRID

The next day, Kardashian West celebrated her eldest daughter’s sixth birthday by throwing a joint birthday bash with Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope Disick, who turns 7 on July 8.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Barefaced Beauties! The Kardashian-Jenner Crew’s Best Makeup-Free Selfies

“Candy Land is the theme of today, guys, for North’s party,” the star said in her Instagram Stories, where included a clip of momager Kris Jenner holding 17-month-old granddaughter Chicago West in her arms.

The party featured no shortage of sweet treats, which Kardashian West and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family highlighted on their Instagram Stories. It included doughnuts, matching unicorn cakes from Flour Shop, rice-crispy pops with small unicorn horns and endless amounts of candy.

Hours before the party, Kardashian West dedicated a tribute in honor of her daughter’s special day. She wrote: “Happy Birthday my sweet girl! The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!”

 

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.