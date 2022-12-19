Kim Kardashian Is 'Looking Back' on Her Year in Cheeky Instagram Post — See the Photo!

The Kardashians star is reflecting on her year with a new Instagram selfie taken in a tropical location

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on December 19, 2022 11:05 PM
Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kim Kardashian is summing up her year with a picture.

On Monday, the Kardashians star, 42, posted a butt-baring selfie taken outside the window of a tropical location, wearing a gray, barely-there string bikini with her platinum blonde hair.

"Looking back at '22 😉," she wrote in the caption of the cheeky selfie.

The snapshot was an instant hit, accumulating almost 2 million likes within a few hours of its posting and getting numerous comments from some of her famous friends.

Social media star Olivia Pearson called the SKIMS mogul a "Badddddie," while La La Anthony simply commented with a series of heart-eye emojis.

It was a transformative year for the reality star.

Last week, Kardashian shared similar sentiments, posting another beach shot with the caption: "Life tip- do you." In a separate beach photo with her children, she wrote that she is "fulfilled."

In November, the divorce proceedings between Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West were legally finalized.

While the former couple agreed to joint physical and legal custody of their four children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — a source told PEOPLE Kardashian felt "very relieved" that she and West agreed to the terms of their divorce.

"Although Kim and Kanye share custody [of the kids], Kim is the primary caregiver," the source said. "They agreed that Kanye needs to speak to Kim in private about any complaints and not go public with them. She wants the kids to be protected. Kim hopes the co-parenting will be a bit easier from now on."

During the proceedings, Kardashian was in a nine-month relationship with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, but the couple decided to end their relationship in August.

One month after the couple's split, Kardashian sat down with Interview Magazine and revealed that there is no bad blood between her and Davidson.

"He's a cutie," Kardashian said of the SNL star. "He's literally such a good person, they don't really make them like him anymore. I'm excited for what he has coming up."

