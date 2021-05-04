Kim Kardashian Gets 'the Feels' Listening to Bridgerton Music During a Facial: 'Might Start Crying'

The Bridgerton super-fan listened to Duomo's cover of Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams" as she got pampered by esthetician Shani Darden

Kim Kardashian experienced all kinds of feels when she listened to the Bridgerton soundtrack during a facial with esthetician Shani Darden.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, paid a visit to her "fav" skin care specialist at the Shani Darden Studio where she got treated to some LED "light therapy," mask treatments and more. Kardashian shared a few selfies to her Instagram Story during the relaxing facial before revealing the playlist that was on during the spa session: the Bridgerton soundtrack!

Kardashian has proclaimed her obsession with the hit Netflix series since binge-watching the entire first season in March. But listening to the music straight from the show during her facial brought on more sentimental feelings than Kardashian expected.

"All the feels are coming back!!! Why is the @bridgertonnetflix soundtrack on while I am trying to relax and get a facial," Kardashian joked.

The song playing in her Instagram Stories was Duomo's cover of Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams" and it made Kardashian get upset all over again when she remembered that Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page wouldn't be returning for season 2.

"I might start crying thinking about how The Duke isn't coming back. Just when I thought I was over it!! @bridgertonnetflix," Kardashian said.

The star recently fangirled when Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, revealed that the Kardashian sisters provided inspiration for the actors as they portrayed the Featherington family on camera.

"As the world's number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?" Coughlan wrote on Twitter.

When Kardashian saw Coughlan's message, she couldn't contain her excitement. "WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!" Kardashian tweeted.

Coughlan replied to Kardashian saying that she's more than welcome to visit the set as they film season 2. Plus, she revealed a special fashion connection that they share.