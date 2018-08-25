Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Lime Green Thong & Love for Ariana Grande’s Sweetener All in One Photo

Kim Kardashian West is ending her Friday night in a G-string and some Ariana Grande music.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a new photo of herself in a lime green thong paired with a matching crop top.

“Say good night and go…” Kardashian West captioned the photo, referencing Grande’s new song “Goodnight and Go” off her new album Sweetener.

“Omg ily,” Grande wrote in the comments section after liking the mother of three’s photo.

Kardashian West’s latest thong photo comes four days after she posed in another thong for Instagram.

On Tuesday, the KKW founder showed off a bit pricier undergarment when she shared a picture of herself wearing a neon two-piece ensemble paired with a Gucci thong, which was designed by former Gucci creative director Tom Ford, that was pulled up over her hips to ensure it would be seen.

In addition to her thong obsession, Kardashian West has been spotted in a number of neon looks.

While in Miami last week, she hit the beach in a tied up white t-shirt paired with tiny pink neon bottoms.

Before her beach sighting, the wife of Kanye West stepped out in the lively city in a neon green wig — that is after she hopped out of her neon green Lamborghini.

“I have a neon wig on. You know how I feel about wigs too, but I’m doing it,” Kardashian West said on Instagram after saying “I don’t like wig, they’re just not for me” in February.

Kardashian West recently opened up about her slender figure and admitted she’s feeling “really proud” after losing 20 pounds.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m 116 and it just feels so good,” Kardashian West revealed in an interview with E! News.

“I didn’t see result right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it,” Kardashian West added.