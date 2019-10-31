Legally Blonde! Kim Kardashian Recreates Elle Woods' Iconic Harvard Video Essay for Halloween

Kim Kardashian West, who is currently studying to become a lawyer, just channeled one of the most iconic pop culture law students of all time — Elle Woods!

The 39-year-old reality star and beauty mogul unveiled her first Halloween costume of 2019 on Instagram by recreating a series of memorable looks that Reese Witherspoon wore as Elle Woods in the the hit 2001 film, Legally Blonde. She even made her own Harvard Law admissions video essay, just like Woods did in the film.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

“Oh! Hi! I’m Elle Woods and for my admissions essay I am going to tell all of you at Harvard why I’m going to be an amazing lawyer,” Kardashian West said at the start of the video recreation.

Kardashian West goes on to act out each and every scene from the admissions video, including a meeting with her society Delta Nu to vote on Charmin toilet paper versus generic, the bikini-clad pool scene discussing Days of Our Lives, and the scene exhibiting “legal jargon in everyday life.”

As for the outfits, she perfectly recreated each one from the admissions essay.

Kardashian West wore the Barbie pink slip dress, Tiffany & Co. heart tag choker and baby pink sunglasses that Woods sported in the “legal jargon” scene. She kept the look as realistic as possible by wearing a French tip manicure, blonde wig and hot pink lipstick, carrying a pink feather pen and holding a tote with a dog (meant to be Bruiser Woods) inside.

For the pool scene, she donned a blonde wig pulled up into a bouncy ponytail and wore an identical green sequin string bikini to lounge on a hot pink pool float.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

The costume is spot-on for Kardashian West, who revealed in April that she decided last summer to begin a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

Leading up to Halloween 2019, fans were dying to get a preview of what the KKW Beauty mogul would wear. When one fan asked on Twitter, she replied saying: “I was up until 1:30am shooting one look! I have one w kids, one w Kanye and one solo. I have a 4th look but not sure if I will do it this year. Need to decide.”

I was up until 1:30am shooting one look! I have one w kids, one w Kanye and one solo. I have a 4th look but not sure if I will do it this year. Need to decide. https://t.co/ORFmrvUUiu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2019

Last year, Kardashian West got decked out in two memorable costumes: a Victoria’s Secret Angel (a group look she did with all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters) and Pamela Anderson circa 1999 at the MTV Video Music Awards.