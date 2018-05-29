Kim Kardashian West has more nudes on the way — but not the kind you might expect.

No, the makeup mogul, 37, didn’t go on another nude selfie spree on Instagram. Instead, Kardashian West announced the latest launch coming next week from KKW Beauty: a line of signature lipsticks and liners.

“OMG I’ve been wearing these for months now! My favorite Nude lipsticks & lip liners launching June 8th kkwbeauty.com The creamiest long lasting lip stick formula (8 lipsticks and 3 liners!!!) Can’t wait for you to see my packaging!” Kardashian West wrote on Instagram alongside a video of different nude shades.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Unlike sister Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics lip kits, which come packaged with a liquid lipstick and corresponding lip liner, Kardashian West created eight cream long lasting lipsticks inspired by her “signature nude lip” and three nude lip liners, launching on her website on June 8.

Although Kardashian West released her first lipstick formula when she collaborated with her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic earlier this year, this full range of lip products was a long time coming.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Kim Kardashian West’s All-Time Favorite Beauty Products

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Has a Glamorous Family Night Out With Kendall, Kylie and Mom Kris Jenner

When PEOPLE caught up with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for the launch of KKW Fragrance last November, Kardashian West revealed she was “coming out with [her] own lipsticks,” which she was secretly test-driving at red carpet events for months.

“You have no idea — I started wearing it at New York Fashion Week [in September],” Kardashian West told PeopleStyle. “I posted this photo at the Alexander Wang show on my Instagram and I never had more people ask what lipstick it is in that photo. It was the most satisfying feeling when friends, makeup artists, everyone was like, ‘What is this lip liner?’”

Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock

“It’s what we’ve been formulating,” she continued. “Lip liners and lipsticks. I’m so excited for them to come out. It’s gonna be so good.”

The wait is (almost!) over. Mark your calendars for June 8, KKW Beauty fans.