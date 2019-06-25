Kim Kardashian West is continuing to expand her empire.

In between studying for the baby bar exam, raising her four children, growing her cosmetics business and filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian West, 38, has been secretly working on another project — her own shapewear and lingerie brand, Kimono.

“Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year,” Kardashian West teased Tuesday on Instagram. “I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work.”

The star considers the range of bikini briefs, thongs, bras, waist trainers, body suits, thermal leggings and more to be “solutionwear,” designed using advanced construction techniques to help women achieve their own body goals.

Creating pieces that were not only inclusive in price point (the collection retails from $22 to $98), but also in size and color offerings was important to Kardashian West too. Kimono’s pieces will be available in sizes XXS (equivalent to size 0) to 4XL (equivalent to size 20). They will also be sold in nine different tonal colors at launch, with even more shades coming as the brand continues to expand.

Kardashian West teased her latest business venture on Instagram earlier this month when she posed in neutral toned, form-fittting shapewear and wrote, “Can’t wait for you to see #ComingSoon.”

The concept for Kimono came to Kardashian West from her own personal experiences enhancing her figure, and she quickly noticed a gap in the market once she found herself altering pieces at home to achieve exactly what she wanted. “I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapewear color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this,” she said.

Most recently, Kardashian West showed fans exactly how she achieved a tiny waist at the 2019 Met Gala as she got a fitting in a behind-the-scenes Vogue video two days before the glamorous red carpet.

The star turned to famed French corsetier Mr. Pearl to design her custom-made, nude-colored corset, complete with Spanx that stopped just above her knees and clear shoulder straps.

“Okay, so Anna, if I don’t sit down for dinner, now you know why. I’ll be walking around mingling, talking, but I cannot hardly sit,” Kardashian West joked.

While Kardashian West’s corset surely isn’t for the faint of heart, luckily for fans, her Kimono designs are definitely be suited for everyday wear.

Kimono’s entire range of shapewear and lingerie launches later this summer at Kimono.com.