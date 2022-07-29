Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Launches Swim Gloves — and They Are Practically Sold Out

The $48 swim accessory will take your poolside 'gram to the next level

Kim Kardashian is constantly innovating when it comes to her soltuionswear brand SKIMS.

There's a new product drop around every corner, and the latest is a new swim collection. But unlike SKIMS' past swim collections, this one has a new — and unexpected — product: over-the-elbow swim gloves.

SKIMS' Swim Gloves are $48 and come in seven colors, just like the rest of the swim collection. As usual, the colors are a range of skin tones with the addition of hot pink. And true to the SKIMS ethos, the nylon gloves come in a range of sizes from XXS to 4XL.

Skims swim gloves Skims swim gloves

Left: Credit: Skims Right: Credit: Skims

While swim accessory may not be necessary the next time you jump in the pool, it does complete the poolside look for the 'gram. And they also serve as a form of high-fashion SPF. However, they're already nearly sold out despite just being released.

Popular TikToker Bella Poarch modeled the gloves in pink for the new campaign, no doubt aiding in the rapidfire sales. She said in a press release that she's "so thrilled" to work with SKIMS and is obsessed with everything — including the gloves. Kardashian even gave a preview of the new accessory on her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Credit: Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Poarch isn't the only famous face in this new drop, though. Outer Banks actress Madison Bailey and Paris Jackson also star in Kardashian's newest collection.

"I've known Kim for a while and have always admired her style, so to be in the latest swim campaign for SKIMS is a full circle moment. I love the brand and doing this shoot was so much fun," Jackson, 24, said in a press release shared with PEOPLE.

Paris Jackson Stars in New Skims Campaign Credit: courtesy skims

"Every woman is an icon. I see icons reflected in the women around me: my daughters, mom, and sisters," Kardashian told PEOPLE when the campaign launched. "The women I work with each day are iconic, and so are the women I worked with for this campaign — Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice. The list goes on!"

Kardashian often turns to her own family to show off SKIMS or even to draw inspiration from too. In June, the SKKN BY KIM creator shared that she'd enhanced the bodysuits with a wider crotch, just for her sister Khloé Kardashian. She had previously told her older sister that she thought the crotch area needed "just a little more fabric."

"Khloé, you would be so proud. I'm in a full SKIMS shapewear meeting and guys were making the vagina part in the bodysuit thicker, wider," the elder Kardashian said in a video on her Instagram Story in June.

"And we're changing a few things for all the comments and questions that you guys have been asking for a really long time," she added. "Literally, in like a huge shapewear meeting right now."