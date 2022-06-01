The 41-year-old entrepreneur is ready to take on the skincare world with SKKN BY KIM

Kim Kardashian Expands Beauty Empire with New Brand SKKN BY KIM: 'I Knew I Had to Share My Learnings'

Kim Kardashian announced the launch of her new skincare line SKNN by Kim in partnership with COTY

Kim Kardashian is bringing her mogul mindset to the skincare space — and she's bottling up her signature glow.

On Wednesday, The Kardashians star announced the launch of SKKN BY KIM, a company inspired by "Kim's dream to bridge the gap between the world's most renowned dermatological experts and people at home seeking high-performance skincare," according to the press release.

In partnership with beauty conglomerate Coty, SKKN BY KIM will debut with nine products that enhance and revitalize the skin's natural abilities and "care for all skin types, tones and textures at every stage of maturity".

The collection, launching on June 21, covers essential skincare steps with a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, face cream and eye cream while also targeting specific concerns with a Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Vitamin C8 Serum, Vitamin C Oil Drops and revitalizing Night Oil. The products range from $43-$95.

Sustainability will also play a role in the brand with "sleek, minimalistic, and refillable packaging" composed of eco-friendly materials.

"What began as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it," Kardashian shared in the press release on the inspiration behind the company. "Working with some of the top dermatologists and estheticians over the years has given me the incredible opportunity to learn from their expertise — and I knew I had to share my learnings."

She continued: "Fueled by years of gathered insights, SKKN BY KIM science-backed formulas work together to reactivate skin's inner potential and inspire confidence. I'm proud to finally be able to share this collection with everyone."

Kardashian, 41, also took to Instagram to tease her first skincare venture writing, "I've been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years... and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I've accumulated along the way."

Alongside fans, celebrities, industry experts and of course momager Kris Jenner expressed their love and excitement for the mogul's first foray into skincare.

Los Angeles makeup artist Ash K Holm, who was in charge of Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner's wedding glam for sister Kourtney's Italian ceremony, commented "Beyond excited to try this 9 step routine!! I know how hard you've worked on this, Kim!!👏🏽❤️," while Kardashian's famed hairstylist Chris Appleton showed support with clapping emojis. La La Anthony, who spoke with Kardashian during Vogue's Met Gala livestream commented, "Finally!!!! It's here. Can't wait, super proud of you."

Meanwhile the brand's Instagram account, @skkn, has already garnered over 63,000 followers waiting to get their hands on the "visionary" line.

This isn't the first time Kardashian has built a brand from scratch.

In 2019, the television personality co-founded her shape and loungewear brand SKIMS, which has since earned a $3.2 billion value as of January.

"I use shapewear as a solution to my styling needs. I always wanted something that would smooth, and sometimes not necessarily change my shape," Kardashian previously told PEOPLE on the inspiration behind the brand. "When I wear sheer garments, I used my shapewear to line things like jumpsuits and gowns." Back in November she was named WSJ Magazine's 2021 Brand Innovator for the company's success.

