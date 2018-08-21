Kim Kardashian West and Larsa Pippen have been inseparable during their trip to Miami, Florida. And on Saturday, the two best friends showed just how close they are — heading out to the beach in coordinating metallic bathing suits.

Kardashian West, 37, bared her signature curves in a two-piece suit by Minimale Animale, featuring the Lucid Shimmer string top and the high-cut Wall Street bikini bottoms. The mother of three wore her dark brown hair in a half-up, half-down style.

Pippen, 44, also wore a Minimale Animale suit, but went for the more conservative swimwear of the collection — a one-piece with a high-cut button and open back. She wore her blonde locks down, accessorizing her look with dark sunglasses.

While the swimsuits celebrated their famed derrieres, the high-cut designs meant both Pippen and Kardashian West had to do some quick readjustments as they prepared to pose up for a photoshoot to avoid any wardrobe malfunctions.

However, instead of being embarrassed, the ladies turned their bikini fixes into a bonding moment.

“Best friends that pick wedgies together stay besties for life! ✨🤑✨,” the KKW beauty mogul captioned an Instagram of herself and Pippen removing their wedgies.

Both buddies have been making the most of their time in Miami, where Pippen used to live full-time with husband Scottie and their four kids.

The duo has toured the city on David Grutman’s yacht and heading out in South Beach for dinner in a neon green Lamborghini.

There was also another trip to the beach on Friday, Kardashian West in a neon pink thong bathing suit bottom, a tied-up white T-shirt and a pair of futuristic-looking sunglasses.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also swung by 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward’s wedding on Saturday night, hanging at the hotel Villa Casa Casuarina— which originally belonged to Gianni Versace — with husband Kanye West and celebrity friends Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz and Gucci Mane.

Kardashian West and West both wore green for the occasion — she in a neon dress (a look she’s been rocking on the regular in Miami) and he in a green Louis Vuitton blazer, matching pants, a pair of Yeezy slides, and no shirt.

“Congrats!!!” @2chainz & Kesha,” Kardashian West wrote alongside a photo of herself giving Ward a hug on her Instagram Stories following the ceremony.