Kim Kardashian Has Reached Billionaire Status, According to Forbes

Kim Kardashian has built a billion dollar empire.

The mogul has earned a spot on the annual Forbes' World's Billionaire's List, with her net worth increasing to $1 billion.

The outlet estimates that since October 2020, Kardashian's net worth has skyrocketed from $780 million to $1 billion, all thanks to her businesses KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and SKIMS, her Keeping Up with the Kardashians paycheck, endorsement deals and investments.

Kardashian, 40, made headlines in June 2020 when she made a big business move by selling a 20% stake of KKW Beauty (which she had maintained sole ownership of since its launch) to beauty conglomerate Coty for $200 million. The acquisition valued the mogul's makeup and fragrance brand at $1 billion. While there have been reports about prestige cosmetics sales declining, Kardashian shared that KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance sales had been better than ever in an interview with WWD in November 2019.

"I'm very active during sales and launches," the mom of four said. "We've doubled in a year. It just makes me proud of the brand and makes me want to push to do exactly what I want to do and continue to make the products that I love and stay true to the authentic collaboration."

Kim Kardashian Image zoom Kim Kardashian West | Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBCUniversal via Getty

As for Kardashian's SKIMS solutions-oriented shapewear, underwear and loungewear brand, the star has not disclosed revenues but still owns a majority stake according to Forbes. With items almost always instantly selling out with each drop, the outlet reports that SKIMS' is valued at over $500 million, and Kardashian's stake is worth around $225 million, bringing her total net worth into the billion-dollar range.

In 2016, Kardashian graced the cover of Forbes, where it was reported that the star had personally "pocketed $45 million," or about 40 percent of her most recent annual income, from her video game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, which they say had taken in $160 million since its June 2014 launch.

At the time she said: "Such a tremendous honor to be on the cover of @forbes! I never dreamed this would happen and know my Dad would be so proud. #NotBadForAGirlWithNoTalent."