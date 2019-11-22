Kim Kardashian Left a Little Dejected After a Versace Dress Doesn't Fit Her

Kim Kardashian West may have launched her own shapewear brand this year and have one of the most famous bodies in the world, but even she still has trouble fitting into designer dresses.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, lamented not being able to slip into a Versace gown on Twitter Thursday, sharing a photo of her looking dejected in a plunging, sparkly pink dress during a fashion fitting in her massive closet.

In the picture, Kardashian West appeared slightly downcast while she modeled the dress with her hands on her hips.

“How good would this @versace dress have been if it fit,” she wrote alongside a crying emoji.

The KKW Beauty mogul revealed to fans earlier this month that her body has changed shape recently and like most of us, her weight fluctuates.

In November, while sharing an Instagram Story of her workout with personal trainer Melissa Alcantara, Kardashian told followers that she had upped her workout routine.

“So we’re doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do — with this one — but I figured we have to get into it at some point,” she said in a video, referring to Alcantara, who was seen squatting. “And yeah, I mean, sometimes we fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together, and this is one of my fallen-off times where I am, I think, 18 lbs. up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago.”

Kardashian West also told followers she likes to work towards a goal.

“To feel good, I just want to get it like, a really good goal weight, and so that means working out at all costs,” she added. “It’s my eating. I work out but it’s like my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I’m 40.”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

While the KKW Beauty mogul may have weight loss on her mind, a source recently told PEOPLE that the mother-of-four still “looks very healthy.”

“Kim loved being that skinny because people kept commenting about her weight. It just required her to be on a super disciplined schedule with workouts and food,” the insider said at the time. “She gained weight this year, because she has been too busy to keep up with that insane schedule.”

The source added that Kardashian West, who welcomed son Psalm in May, “wants to be open about her weight gain.”

“She wants people to know that even though she has nannies, a trainer and chef, it still takes a lot of work for her to stay in shape,” the insider said. “Even for Kim, it’s hard to stick to a constant schedule.”