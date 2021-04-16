The sisters painted the town red wearing identical looks

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Twin in Matching Red Corsets for Night Out: ‘This Actually Wasn't Planned’

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner looked like twins during a recent night out!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians pair posted a video on their respective Instagram Stories on Thursday dressed almost exactly the same from head to toe.

Kim, 40, and Kylie, 23, both styled their hair down with a middle part and wore the same red snakeskin corset top with a black bra peeking through and black bottoms.

The only difference between their outfits was that the KKW Beauty founder wore leather pants and the Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a leather skirt.

"I was just getting ready and my sister wanted to show up in the same outfit," Kylie says in the clip as Kim stood in the background.

Kim replies, "Twins!"

"This actually wasn't planned," Kylie wrote alongside the video.

Sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, the SKIMS founder captioned it, "My twin for real."

"She'll use [ideas], I use hers, but how we create our makeup and how we run our businesses is very separate and then we come together if we need advice," Kylie told Rosie Huntington-Whiteley during the premiere episode of the model's Quibi show, About Face.

