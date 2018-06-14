Splash News

It feels like only yesterday that Kanye West was sliding into his wife Kim Kardashian West’s inbox to tell her that it was “all about” small, ‘90s-inspired sunglasses right now — and the trend was instantly adopted by celebrities and fashion junkies alike. Gigi and Bella Hadid tried the look, as did stars like Rihanna, Olivia Culpo and Kendall Jenner. But just as the fashion world has become acclimated to the style, it seems the rapper and designer has changed his mind about the of-the-moment shades, because Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner just debuted the latest trend: giant, bug-eyed, athletic-inspired frames that cover nearly the entire top half of one’s face.

While out and about modeling Kanye West’s latest Yeezy Season 8 collection this week, Kardashian West and Jenner paired their skin-tight monochromatic looks with different styles of teal, mauve and rose gold mirrored sunglasses. But instead sticking to tiny frames, the designer dressed the sisters with shades that expanded down to the apples of their cheeks.

And according to Sunglass Hut eyewear expert Matteo Battiston, the style, which he describes as “’90s daddy cool” isn’t only on-trend at the moment — it’s practical too.

“The ’90s are happening in a big way both on and off the runway,” Battiston tells People. “The shields are a natural extension of that and have added benefits of UVA / UVB protection plus a flattering uplifting effect for the face!”

Jenner and Kardashian West aren’t the first stars to warm up to the trend, which is a spin on traditional sporty shades. Gigi Hadid stepped out wearing a pair of black frames with a tinted blue shield-like lens, and Kourtney Kardashian has tried the look as well, with a smaller version of the look.

The reason the style has taken off? Athleisure, says Battiston. “All of the Kardashians are rocking leggings, Lycra, bike shorts and fanny packs this season. So it’s no surprise they have graduated to the ultimate sports lens and wrap-around look.” Plus, Battiston says, “the wrap-around style looks good on all face shapes.”

The look has also been all over designer runways. Labels like Versace and Burberry sent out looks that feature the trend. But as Battiston explains, it’s not just high-end brands that are offering the style.

“This touches both ends of the spectrum. Designer brands such as Versace recently showcased chic oversized shields on the runway, while brands like Oakley and Ray-Ban continue to evolve their classic styles.”

And if you’ve already stocked up on your tiny frames, don’t worry. Battiston says that despite the influx of larger looks, small ones aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“The tiny sunglass style is here to stay,” he maintains, adding that it’s “Instagram gold.” Battiston says Hadid’s own collection for Vogue Eyewear, which features smaller frames, is a “testament to the trend.”