It’s the sisterhood of the traveling (spandex) pants!

Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner had a matching moment on Monday in a KarJenner style staple — skin-tight leggings.

On Monday the sisters were spotted in their hometown of Calabasas, California, wearing head-to-toe matching outfits. They both donned spandex bottoms with tiny cropped baby tees, sock booties and even threw on the same gold mirrored sunglasses. It’s highly likely that the duo’s decked in an upcoming Yeezy collaboration. (Kanye West is known for enlisting his wife and famous friends to model in viral campaigns.)

RELATED: Your Comprehensive Guide to Every Swimsuit the Kardashian-Jenners Have Worn Over the Years

X17 Online

Kim, 37, and Kylie, 20, have a long history of twinning. Not only do the half sisters look alike, but they’ve been dressing similarly for years, despite their almost 20 year age difference.

They’ve experimented with the same beauty looks (remember their Cher hair phase?), have worn matching bikinis and even had strikingly similar street style. And Kylie has been very vocal about being inspired by her big sister’s style.

“The people who really inspire my style-wise are obviously Kim and Kanye,” she told PEOPLE in 2015.

The sisters Calabasas outing comes just weeks before the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashian, which will chronicle the KarJenner baby boom of 2018. Kim welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago, via surrogate in January; Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child, daughter Stormi, in February; and Khloé welcomed her first child, daughter True, in April.

After sharing a few photos of new daughter Stormi, Kylie has since deleted all images showing her face from social media.

“Yeah I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now,” Jenner said to one user who asked why she had “cut her baby out” of the new snap, according to E! News.

All three sisters have used social media filters when debuting their new babies to the world via Instagram, and one source told PEOPLE that was a conscious decision made for privacy purposes. The stars feel that they are protecting their babies if they don’t show their full face.