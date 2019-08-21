Everything to Know About Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's First KKW Fragrance Collaboration

Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner are reigning over the beauty world with their brand product launches, including Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrances hit the beauty scene. The sisters have truly solidified their place as two of the biggest powerhouse female entrepreneurs in the industry. So when they announced they joined forces to launch three perfumes for their first-ever fragrance collaboration with Kardashian West’s brand, KKW Fragrance, fans went wild.

Kardashian West, 39, and Jenner, 22, first revealed they had been working on perfumes together during the season 16 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and after much anticipation, they announced their three scents would officially drop on Friday, August 23. The perfumes come packaged in vibrant lip-shaped bottles, in what appears to be a nod to Jenner’s now-iconic Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits.

“Soo I did a collaboration with @kkwfragrance and i couldn’t be more excited, wow,” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “I’ve fallen in love with my sisters fragrances and it’s all I’ve genuinely worn since i could remember! Being able to create 3 of my own is a dream!! Can’t wait for you guys to get your hands on these August 23rd ♥️ Thank you Kim @kimkardashian.”

Each fragrance is uniquely different, but Kardashian West told fans that each one “so juicy, I don’t have any other words.”

The Red Lips perfume is described as an opulent white floral featuring notes of blood orange zest, red lotus blossoms, ylang and vanilla bean. Kardashian West called the Pink Lips scent the most tropical with lots of coconut (without smelling like overpowering sunscreen!). In addition to hints of creamy coconut and coconut water, it includes pink musks, sandalwood, mandarin and gardenia.

Although Jenner said that she can’t choose a favorite between the three, Nude Lips is the one she tends to gravitate towards most on a day-to-day basis.

“I will say I wear the nude one the most. I think it compliments me really well,” the star said on her Instagram Story.

It’s described as a warm, vanilla amber musk, with notes of magnolia, jasmine and peony to balance out the sweet scent.

Of course, a Kardashian-Jenner product launch wouldn’t be complete without an epic PR box either. The sisters sent out packages to friends, family, influencers and editors. “Big huge wax lips was my inspo for this,” Kardashian West explained on her Instagram Story.

Image zoom KKW Fragrance/Instagram

Pastry Chef Chris Ford from Butter Love and Hard Work created edible, juicy-looking candy gummy lips in colors that correspond with each perfume bottle. “This is candy guys! Oh my god, it smells so good,” the KKW Fragrance mogul said.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The collaboration has been a long time coming. In April 2019, Kardashian West and Jenner told fans they needed to push back the launch, which was first scheduled for April 26, after the perfume packaging failed to pass durability testing.

“Sadly, we found out today from the manufacturer that a few of our bottles did not pass durability tests while on the assembly line and we have paused production while the team explores the issue further,” read Kardashian West and Jenner’s letter to fans shared on Twitter.

The Kylie Jenner by KKW Fragrance perfumes retail for $40 each, or $110 for a bundle of all three, and launch Friday, August 23 at 12 p.m. PST. on KKWFragrance.com.