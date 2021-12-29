Makeup Artist Ariel Tejada on His 'Muse' Kylie Jenner and the Celeb Client Who Always Does Her Own Glam

Makeup artist to the stars Ariel Tejada is proud to create glam looks for a wide network of A-Listers, but according to the pro, his celebrity clients do all the hard prep work before they ever hit the chair.

With a mega-roster of clients including Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner and Gwen Stefani (just to name a few), it's no surprise Tejada's clients have mastered their own skincare routines, which helps him create flawless looks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Fortunately enough, all my clients have the accessibility to get the best facials," Tejada tells PEOPLE. "A lot of them have their own skincare lines. I always tell them to get as many hydrating facials as possible and to use really good hydrating face masks. Even when you have really problematic skin, let's say you have a breakout or something, people have the tendency of trying to dry it out, and that's the opposite of what you should be doing."

Tejada recently partnered with Groupon, which offers thousands of in-stock local experiences that don't require shipping, to help spread the word about looking for local skincare offers and pampering treatments as a special gift for your loved ones this holiday season.



Tejada got his start after Kylie Jenner slid into his Instagram DMs when he had under 1,000 followers. Jenner quickly became his muse and together they created many iconic looks. He's since become one of the top Hollywood makeup artists and loves to collaborate with his clients, like Stefani, who Tejada, 52, says has an incredible complexion.

"She's not aging," Tejada reveals. "It's insane. I have no idea. I just think she is genetically blessed and has the most amazing, gorgeous skin. I hope I look like her when I'm older."

Stefani has gotten so good at using her brushes when Tejada isn't around that she's now giving him advice — and he's not afraid to try new things.

"She does her own makeup for a lot of things," he notes. "That's something that I learned from her. She's been doing a lot of her own makeup looks since the beginning of her career until now. Something that I found that worked really well was that after I go through my entire makeup process, I'm not scared of using powder on her. I just afterwards, instead of using a setting spray, I will take a serum on the back of my hands, like a hydrating serum, and pat that over the skin with a beauty blender and it kind of just melts everything into the skin and takes away that powdery look."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jenner, 24, owns billion dollar empire Kylie Cosmetics, and her older sister Kardashian West, 41, has her own line with KKW Beauty, so it's no surprise they both like to teach him some of their own tricks as well.

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Poses Nude in Fake Blood for Nightmare on Elm Street-Inspired Makeup Collection

"Kylie has actually been a huge ... we've both been such a huge part of each other's growth in both of our makeup journeys, because she has taught me a lot about her specific needs that actually opened my eyes into, oh, how to adjust to each person, because each person's face is so specific," Tejada says.

"I wasn't doing many people before I started doing Kylie," he continues. "She's literally my muse and was my Barbie to play on and kind of figure things out. Together we taught each other things ⁠— techniques that she had specific to her face of either lining her lips or how she likes her winged liner just in the corner of her eyes. Little things like that taught me how to assess a face."

Tejada has the same relationship with Kardashian.