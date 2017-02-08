The sisters modeled two ways to dress down in sweats without losing any of the sex appeal

The typical Kardashian-Jenner family approach to fashion generally consists exclusively of an array of clothes that to the casual observer appeared to be extremely uncomfortable, or at least very difficult to get into and maneuver around in. From skintight latex dresses and nude-colored unitards to rib-crushing corsets and fully sheer bodysuits, there’s no trend too risky or complicated for this group of ladies. But lately, both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner seem to have broken slightly with family tradition, finding all new ways to keep their everyday looks super casual, like by wearing oversized sweatpants and sneakers, but all while still showing off as much cleavage as possible.

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old Lip Kit impresario posted a string of selfies to her Instagram account, as is her wont, featuring two brand new designs from the forthcoming launch from her eponymous line with her model sister, Kendall + Kylie, teasing that it would be “coming soon.” The outfit from her latest collection consists of an oversized pair of wide leg sweatpants with a drawstring paper bag waist kept in proportion by a black bustier top that laces up the middle and allows the reality star to flaunt her assets with ease.

But Kylie wasn’t the first member of the KarJenner crew to test out this unexpected combo. In fact, Kim has made these types of lazy/sexy ensembles her signature since she first began making public appearances post-Paris robbery.

And just this week she debuted yet another iteration on this aesthetic, grabbing dinner with her husband Kanye West at Epione in Beverly Hills wearing her new uniform of lace-up boots, baggy velour sweatpants, an unbuttoned, black, cleavage-exposing henley, finished off with an oversized grey and black shearling jacket. Since it seems these women are only just beginning to heavily promote this trend, you might want to start coining a new name for it now. Linger-leisure? Under-sweats? OK, so maybe we need to keep brainstorming.