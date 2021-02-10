Kim Kardashian's famous Keeping Up with the Kardashians freakout over losing one of her $75,000 earrings in the ocean has become an iconic moment in pop culture history

Kim Kardashian Says Kourtney 'Lost Her Earring in the Ocean' in a Nod to Famous Bora Bora Meme

Longtime fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will notice Kim Kardashian West's subtle nod to one of the show's most iconic scenes in the caption of her sexy swimsuit photo.

The reality star and SKIMS mogul, 40, shared a series of swimsuit photos with sister Kourtney Kardashian, 41, as they swam up to the dock of their boat and climbed inside. Kim flaunted her curves in a printed Jade Cropper string bikini top and shorts, while Kourt left little to the imagination in her racy Sommer Swim set.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kim captioned the seductive pics with a funny message that brings us right back to the moment when the star famously lost one of her $75,000 diamond earrings in the Tahitian ocean during the Kardashian family's 2011 Bora Bora vacation.

Image zoom Credit: Kim Kardashian/Twitter

"Kourtney lost her earring in the ocean so I helped her find it," Kim said.

The iconic scene has since gone down as one of the most recognizable moments in pop culture history, with Kim's crying face and Kourtney's famous quote ("There's people that are dying, Kim!") inspiring countless internet memes.

Image zoom Credit: Kim Kardashian/Twitter

Image zoom Credit: E!

Image zoom Credit: E!

When the Kardashian family celebrated the 10-year anniversary of KUWTK in Sept. 2017, Kim explained why she got so upset about losing the earring in the ocean (it was eventually found by one of her younger sisters).

"Okay, can I explain that that earring?" said Kim. "For years for my birthday, I buy myself a birthday present, and I had upgraded that pair of diamond studs. Worked really hard…"

"Is this a relatable story?" Khloé interjected.

"I mean, it's not relatable, but it's what I went through, and it's why I was crying, so I'm just being honest," Kim continued. "[They were $75,000] probably, or more. But I don't have them anymore, so no one come look for them. Anyways, I had just gotten them, and I didn't insure them, and imagine if you don't insure something and it's gone, I just threw that money [away]."

Looking back, Kim admitted she could "see Kourtney's point now" — which prompted Kourtney to recreate her famous "There's people that are dying, Kim!'" line.