Kim Kardashian Reveals Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos on New KKW Beauty Product Packaging

With her fifth wedding anniversary coming up on May 24, Kim Kardashian West is launching an entire-wedding theme collection for KKW Beauty featuring never-before-seen photos from her romantic nuptials to Kanye West.

The beauty mogul, 38, announced the news on Instagram days after welcoming her fourth child — a baby boy — via surrogate.

“My new @kkwbeauty Mrs. West Collection is inspired by my actual look created by @makeupbymario on my wedding day. I love the idea that the memories from one of the happiest days of my life are celebrated in this collection,” Kardashian West said of the line, which launches on the date of her actual anniversary.

The collection features six products altogether, which can either be purchased individually or as a bundle. It includes a neutral toned eye shadow palette, a pinky nude blush, a champagne pressed powder highlighter, a nude lip liner, lipstick and lip gloss.

To fit perfectly with the theme, each product is encased in stunning packaging with beautiful photos from Kardashian West’s wedding day.

Some of the boxes feature close-up shots of Kardashian West’s polished manicure and tiny bouquet from the ceremony, while others show a romantic over-the-shoulder shot of the star standing in front of a high flower wall in her custom lace open-back Givenchy gown.

Each of the product shade names tie in to Kardashian West’s romance, engagement and wedding to West, like “Pleeese Marry Meee!!!” (what the rapper had written on a jumbotron when he proposed), “Field of Dreams” (a reference to the couple getting engaged at AT&T Park in San Francisco) and “May 24” (their wedding day).

Kardashian West first hinted about the Mrs. West KKW Beauty collection in February 2019 at her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s master class, where she acted as his model.

“It’s coming up,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said of her five-year anniversary. “I might have a recreation collection in the works.”