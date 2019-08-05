Kim Kardashian West’s new KKW Beauty collection is all about the ’90s.

For the past two years, Kardashian West’s fashion and beauty looks have been heavily influenced by the decade, from her vintage red carpet ensembles to her French tip nails. And the cosmetics mogul, 39, isn’t tired of the era just yet. Kardashian West announced her newest KKW Beauty launch, which is completely inspired by the looks she admires from the ’90s, and even includes makeup in some of the same colors she wore as a teenager in high school.

“I’m so excited to announce my new 90’s inspired collection of all matte formulas- The Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa Collections!!! I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the 90’s and love how nostalgic this entire collection is,” Kardashian West wrote on Instagram.

She added: “The collection features 2 10-Pan Eyeshadow Palettes, 6 Lipsticks in a brand new matte formula, 6 Lip Liners, and 5 Eyeliners. Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa are two entirely different color ranges, so there are so many looks you can create with this collection. I can’t wait for you guys to try it!!!”

I used to wear this burgundy lip all the time in high school! These are the new matte lipsticks and liners for the matte cocoa collection pic.twitter.com/58rVwHJnlr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 5, 2019

When it came to her promo shoot for the launch, Kardashian West brought back one of the most iconic looks of the decade. The star appears to be wearing another iteration of Gianni Versace’s famous strappy belt dress, which was first worn by Donatella Versace herself in the early 1990s.

Kardashian West completed her ’90s-appropriate looks with a matte black smoky eye, a brown-nude matte lip, a French tip acrylic manicure and even a beauty mark underneath her left eye.

Image zoom Ron Galella Collection via Getty

This isn’t even the first time Kardashian West wore the black bondage-style design. After wearing custom Versace to the 2018 Met Gala, Kardashian West switched into another interpretation of the mini dress inspired by the time ’90s supermodel Helena Christensen modeled it on the 1992 Versace runway.

Image zoom

“For the Versace after-party, I kept my glam the same and changed into a bondage-inspired Versace dress. I found the exact dress Helena Christensen wore in 1992, so I loved being able to re-create her entire look,” Kardashian West explained on her website.

Kardashian West’s other fashion muse, Naomi Campbell, also wore the dress while filming an episode of The Face in 2014.

Image zoom Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Oxygen Media/NBC/Getty; Angela Pham/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

To celebrate her new KKW Beauty collection, Kardashian West plans to mail out the products to none other than her personal ’90s icons, which include Jennifer Aniston, Janet Jackson, Alicia Silverstone, Candace Cameron Bure and Kate Moss.

Kardashian West opened up to PEOPLE in March 2018 about her love of the ’90s.

“I’ve always really been super inspired by just like the glamour of the ‘90s. It’s my favorite era for sure,” she said. “I just look at all of the amazing supermodels and to see how they would wear things on the runway and from their hair and makeup to the dresses, and everything is super relevant to today.”