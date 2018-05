The KarJenners' Best Met Gala Moments Over the Years

Believe it or not, there was a time before Kim Kardashian and her reality TV family were Met Gala mainstays. It’s hard to imagine a KarJenner-free red carpet, but it wasn’t until 2013 that Kim made her debut, followed by her first cover for Vogue in April 2014. Luckily, the Met Gala guest list has grown more inclusive, and the KarJenners continue to bring their sexy brand of dressing to the forefront of fashion prom. As we prepare for another red carpet packed with skin-baring ensembles, take a look back at the family’s most memorable Met style moments to date.