Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"Get ready for our hottest drop yet," Kim Kardashian West captioned a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos on Instagram

Kim Kardashian Models with Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner in Sexy SKIMS Valentine's Day Campaign

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are coming in hot this Valentine's Day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kim, 40, was the first to announce her brand's new launch, sharing photos of the three sisters posing on a pink podium in red lingerie on Instagram. She also included film footage of herself eating whipped cream for the sexy campaign, which drops on Valentine's Day and was shot in front of a latex pink backdrop.

"Get ready for our hottest drop yet," the fashion and beauty mogul teased in the caption, tagging photographer Sandy Kim. "This limited-edition capsule of sexy intimates is made from our beloved Fits Everybody material and comes in 2 bold new colors: Poppy and Cherry Blossom. Drops on Valentine's Day, Sunday February 14 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET exclusively at SKIMS.COM in sizes XXS - 4X."

Fans eager to get their hands on the new pieces can join the waitlist at skims.com.

Image zoom Credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also posted videos to her Instagram Story of herself getting her makeup done before the shoot as Kendall, 25, can be seen posing in the background. "Look at that perfect human being. Like what? How can I do a shoot with her?" Kim said of her supermodel sister. "Remind me to never do a photo shoot in lingerie with Kendall."

"It's insane how perfect she is," Kim added.

Meanwhile, Kendall shared a few solo shots and a mirror selfie in a red bra, a matching barely-there thong and clear heels. "vday is coming 💗 BTS from @skims," she captioned the post.

"perf 😍" Kylie, 23, wrote in the comment section. "KENDALL ELISABETH!! 🙌🏽 wow," the model's longtime hairstylist Jen Atkin added, joking, "I wonder if anyone's looking at how shiny the back of my hair looks."

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family also contributed to the Valentine's Day-themed Instagram takeover, posting a seductive photo and a slow-motion video of herself eating cake in a strappy bralette and a matching thong from the upcoming collection.

"@skims sexiest collection yet♥️ dropping 2/14," the cosmetics mogul wrote in the caption.

Aside from the launch, Kim will be focused on "her kids and family" this Valentine's Day, as she and her estranged husband Kanye West move towards divorce, a source told PEOPLE on Thursday.

"Kim is great," the insider said. "She has a Valentine's Day celebration planned with her kids and family. She likes to make it special for the kids. She doesn't have any contact with Kanye."

"It's obvious that she is just focused on the future," the source added.

The KKW Beauty founder and the rapper, 43, share four children together — daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May.

Earlier this month, a source similarly told PEOPLE that the couple, who married in 2014, now have minimal communication as they continue to move toward an official split.

"Kim and Kanye continue to live separate lives," said the source. "They have no contact."

When it comes to officially ending her marriage, the source said Kim "has a divorce plan in place and will file when she is ready."