Kim Kardashian Keeps 'Every Single Coat and Outfit' She's Worn in a Fashion Archive

Throughout the past decade, Kim Kardashian West‘s style has completely evolved thanks to the help of husband Kanye West. He tossed out tons of Kim’s clothes during her famous closet overhaul, and since then, Kim’s kept all the looks she’s worn in an extensive fashion archive, ready for whenever she wants to take a walk down memory lane.

Kim, 39, opened up about her clothing archive after one fan posted an extensive retrospective thread on Twitter looking back at the star’s style transformation in the 2010s. In particular, the fan remembered Kim’s affinity for wearing oversize winter coats in late 2013 and early 2014, after daughter North West‘s birth.

After the fan posted a series of pics from this fashion era, they asked if she still had any of those pieces — including the Max Mara teddy coat she wore to meet Anna Wintour when they planned her iconic Vogue cover with Kanye.

“One important question that needs answers is, do you keep any of these coats in your archive @KimKardashian? They’re all gold!” her fan tweeted.

Kim replied: “I have every single coat and each one of these outfits all archived with the photo attached to each look! Don’t you worry!”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave fans a rare glimpse inside her archive nearly three years ago on Snapchat.

“Just all the things that I’ve worn,” she said, as she flipped through the various racks of dresses — all perfectly hung and labelled according to date and occasion.

“Remember all this stuff?” she asked before listing some of the looks. “Prince concert… look at this gown from the cover of Vogue from Alber Lanvin… my Met dress… I wore this to the Balmain show…”

“It’s all labelled,” she added, talking through more racks. “I wore this in Paris once… Vegas on my birthday… Art Basel…. Jay Leno… Do you remember this Grammy dress I wore? This Elton John Oscar party dress? Golden Globes party…”

Kim even revealed that when Kanye cleaned out her closet years prior, she still held on to some items to save for daughter North.

“The fun part is I kept everything — all for memories,” Kim said. “Even when Kanye thought he cleaned out my closet, I kept it all secretly for my daughter one day.”