Kim Kardashian Says Husband Kanye West Probably Thinks She's a 'Hoarder in My Closet'

As one of the most photographed women in the world, it’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian West has a pretty enviable wardrobe. In fact, her collection of designer pieces has grown so much, she stores many of them in an extensive fashion archive. And while the rest of her Axel Vervoordt-designed Calabasas home which she shares with husband Kanye West and their four kids is extraordinarily minimalistic, the aesthetic of her closets is a different story.

Kim, 39, and Kanye, 42, discussed their $60 million home’s design for the cover of Architectural Digest and answered various questions about interior design, style and family. In one question, Kim asked Kanye: “What’s the one thing you would get rid of if I wasn’t around?”

Thinking from her husband’s perspective, Kim said, “I think if you were to get rid of one thing you would definitely get rid of just stuff in my closet. I feel like you think I’m a hoarder in my closet.”

While Kanye never gave a direct answer to the question, he joked that he would get rid of “the TV station that shows Dateline.”

Kim laughed, saying, “But I love it. It brings me calmness at the end of my day.”

As they continued to answer questions about they home, Kim admitted that she isn’t fond of the way Kanye organizes the clothing in his own closet. “I feel like you’re most proud of your closet,” the SKIMS mogul said. “Because he completely took away the bars in the closet and you have a whole new system for how you like to fold your clothes and how you like to organize your clothes. It gives me full anxiety because you have to steam it instead of it just being hung.”

But Kanye appreciates his unique system because he can “see all the clothes” in the closet “at the same time.” Adding, “I just have them on ULINE racks.”

Even though Kanye famously overhauled Kim’s closet in 2012 to help give her a high-fashion upgrade, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star still held on to some of the pieces that her husband thought she threw out.

In the past, Kim has showed off the racks of clothing and shoes in her archive that are all labeled with the event and year she wore it. In one social media video from 2017, she revealed that she saved most of it for her daughter, North West, 6.

“The fun part is I kept everything — all for memories,” Kim said. “Even when Kanye thought he cleaned out my closet, I kept it all secretly for my daughter one day.”