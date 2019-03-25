Kim & Kanye's 'Lemonade Stand': West Family Gathers to Sell Yeezys for a Good Cause

When life gives you YEEZYS, you donate the proceeds to a good cause.

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West spent their Friday launching a series of pop-up Yeezy lemonade stands across the country selling pairs of the coveted shoes for charity.

Kardashian West, 38, explained on Twitter that her rapper husband, 41, and Adidas partnered with Families Across America, a charity that helps to “make home a safe place for children to learn and grow,” according to its website.

Together, they helped create eight different stands throughout the Midwest, all run by different families, which sold limited pairs of the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Geode.”

“In the continued spirit of bringing people & families together, the brand has selected unexpected locations for the stands to connect w communities throughout the country,” the reality star tweeted.

The pop-up shops were located in Indianapolis, Indiana; Missouri, Texas; Waterloo, Iowa; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Alton, Illinois; West Chester, Ohio; Belle Fource, South Dakota; and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The kicks went for $300 each — and all of the profits were donated.

“All proceeds made via the stands will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI nami.org) the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness,” she wrote on Twitter.

The stars’ famous family members also got in on the fun, as Kardashian West shared a photo of their very own stand that featured daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 14 months, son Saint, 3, niece Penelope Disick, 6, and sister Khloé Kardashian.

North and Penelope, who each wore tie-dye T-shirts, were also photographed carrying boxes of Yeezys.

“Proud to be a witness,” Khloé, 34, wrote on Instagram.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is likely a cause near and dear to West’s heart, as the “Famous” rapper has long been open about his mental health.