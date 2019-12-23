Kim Kardashian's Velvet Gown Looks Just Like the West Family's Viral Christmas Gift Wrapping

Kim Kardashian West‘s creamy velvet gown is giving us some serious déjà vu.

The 39-year-old trendsetting star, who got all decked out for husband Kanye West‘s Sunday Service opera in New York City on Sunday, stepped out in a ruched velvet mock neck dress featuring one long sleeve and a high slit, which she styled with strappy gladiator sandals that wrapped all the way up to her thigh and oval sunglasses.

The monochromatic ensemble, which was a creamy flesh hue, struck an undeniable similarity to the unique, now-viral gift wrap Kardashian West showed off on her Instagram Story just two days prior to the appearance.

Rather than wrapping her Christmas gifts in traditional wrapping paper plastered with images of Santa Claus and snowmen, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opted for an eco-friendly approach.

Image zoom ames Devaney/GC Images; Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

“West holiday wrapping this year!” the mother of four wrote along with a photo of several gifts wrapped in the beige-colored cloth coverings.

“Each year every family member picks a color and vibe so we know who the gifts are from. This year we chose creamy velvet,” Kardashian West added.

RELATED PHOTOS: KKW’s Greatest Hits! Look Back at Kim Kardashian’s Epic Style Evolution from 2009 to Today

At Sunday’s opera service at N.Y.C.’s Lincoln Center, Kardashian West and West were joined by an A-list front row, including Dave Chappelle and Bradley Cooper.

Image zoom Splash

They’re not the only famous faces that have enjoyed West’s spiritual Sunday event. In September, Brad Pitt joined West and his family at the weekly celebration in Watts, California.

“I think he was doing something really special there,” Pitt, 55, told ET of the “really special” experience. “It’s a pure celebration of life and people. It’s really delightful. It really is.”

A source told PEOPLE at the time that West was glad to share his weekly service experience with Pitt, and has a lot of respect for the actor. “Kanye and Brad have been friendly for a while. There’s definitely a common respect between the two of them,” the insider said. “Kanye has always been a big fan of Brad.”

“Kanye was so happy that Brad came,” the source added. “He has wanted to share that with Brad.”