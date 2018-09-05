Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Whether Kim Kardashian West is spotted on the red carpet or the curb, she’s guaranteed to be in an attention-commanding ensemble.

And in PEOPLE’s annual Best Dressed issue–the star was named one of the most stylish women of the year — Kardashian West reveals that she owes her fashion prowess to her other half: husband Kanye West.

“I really do get all of my inspiration from my husband,” says the 37-year-old star. “He makes my life so easy.”

As for her off-duty choices, the KKW Beauty mogul says that being a mom also has a huge influence in her shift from heels to sneakers. “[Now that] I have kids, it’s so much easier to wear them and dress down every day,” she explains.

And when it comes to putting ensembles together, it pays to be the wife of a designer.

“I literally just wear all of the Yeezy samples,” she admits. “They have a team of stylists and they put it all together,” she says. “I’m totally inspired by Kanye and the Yeezy team — and listen to the advice of everyone over there who is making all the clothes.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s process is simple, “I basically get this wardrobe and I don’t have to think too much about it. It’s a fun process of figuring it all out.”

The red carpet vet also gets her husband’s opinion about looks she’s considering for a big event. “I’ll send him a picture and be like, ‘Do you like this dress?’ and he’ll say, ‘I love it but why don’t you try something like this instead?'” And he’ll send me references of people wearing a totally different style,” Kardashain West shares.

But that doesn’t mean the star doesn’t go with her gut. She’s currently crushing on 90s fashions like her gold chainmail Versace Met Gala gown. “I looked at all of those Gianni Versace images and a lot of them were gold chain mail and I just thought that was so perfect [for the evening’s theme.”

She continues, “I really loved my Met Gala look. It was so fun to wear gold and be all bronzed.”

Fans first saw how West helped define the star’s style when the pair first began dating in 2012 and he overhauled her closet on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Kanye has definitely inspired me to be a little bit more of an individual. I think my style is just evolving and changing and I think it should because that is what life is about,” she said during the episode. “He is a fashion designer and he loves clothes so I’m excited to collaborate with him to see what his take on fashion is.”

But even this well-dressed duo disagrees sometimes — like when West asked her to part with several of her shoes.

“It was like a pile to the ceiling” she shared on Live With Kelly and Michael a day after the couple’s first wedding anniversary in 2015. “And all my amazing shoes that I loved. And I started crying. I was like, ‘I can’t get rid of this stuff. Your stylist has no idea what she’s talking about.’ So I put it all in another room and I was like, ‘I’ll trust your opinion but I’m not getting rid of my stuff.’”

— with reporting by Aili Nahas