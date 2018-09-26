Kanye West/Instagram; Inset: Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s busy careers may have them living in different cities, but the reality mogul and her rapper husband still know how to keep their long distance love hot — by flirting on Instagram.

West posted a photo of himself on Instagram lounging in a pair of grey sweatpants and Yeezy sneakers, and Kim was quick to share her approval in the comments, along with a naughty suggestion.

As first pointed out by Instagram account Comments by Celebs, Kim wrote the following on Kanye’s post: “Grey sweat pants challenge? Lemme see.”

KKW is referring to the viral (and NSFW) #GreySweatpantsChallenge of 2016, sparked by men going commando underneath their loungewear, revealing an outline of their nether regions.

The clever women behind the CBC Instagram even called out Jon Hamm, who famously has skipped wearing drawers under his trousers to the delight of the Internet.

Earlier this month, Kayne announced his plans make a permanent return to Chicago where he’s time working on music and his Yeezy clothing line.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Kim doesn’t plan to go with him, as she thinks it’s best to continue to raise their three children North, 5, Saint, 2½, and Chicago, 9 months in Calabasas, California.

“Kim plans on spending more time in Chicago, but she isn’t moving there full-time,” the source said. “She thinks it’s best for the kids to continue their schedule in LA. North is in school and everything is working great. Kim doesn’t think a permanent move to Chicago benefits the kids. Also, Kim wants to be around her family as much as possible too. She loves their new house and it finally feels like a home to her.”