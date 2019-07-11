Kim Kardashian Wears Sultry All Black Look for Date Night with Kanye West

Kardashian-West date night!

On Wednesday night, Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were spotted arriving hand-in-hand to Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles. The couple, who recently welcomed their fourth child Psalm, appeared to be celebrating pal, Kristen Noel Crawley‘s birthday.

Kim’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, model Winnie Harlow, and Kourtney’s on-and-off boyfriend, Luka Sabbat were also in attendance.

For the occasion, 38-year-old KKW Beauty Moguel wore a black, snakeskin halter top paired with matching leggings that showed off her famous curves. Kim’s husband matched her in a black sweatshirt accessorized with dark sunglasses and blue sweatpants.

Kourtney, 40, also wore dark colors, pairing a black bra top with black trousers styled with a blue, feathered belt.

In clips posted to Kim and Kourtney’s Instagram Stories, Crawley could be seen enjoying her birthday celebration and singing Stevie Wonder’s rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

Image zoom Kanye West and Kim Kardashian SPW/SplashNews.com

Image zoom Kim Kardashian ShotbyJuliann/SplashNews.com

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian MEGA

Kim, who shares daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 1, as well as son Saint, 3, with West, stepped out for the night just hours after she shared an adorable new photo of 2-month-old Psalm on her Instagram.

“I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!” the mother of four captioned the snap. In the picture, little Psalm is smiling at the camera while sporting a heather grey outfit.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the first photo of Pslam on May 17, when she officially revealed the new baby and the name they had chosen to the world alongside a snap of the newborn swaddled up in his crib.

Kardashian Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner, previously revealed the inspiration behind Psalm’s name, which means “song” in Hebrew, saying that he’s named after the Old Testament book.

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” Jenner, 63, told ET Online shortly after her most recent grandchild was born. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”

Image zoom Psalm West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their three oldest children Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A source close to West also previously told PEOPLE that Psalm’s name is a “good reflection” of where the parents are spiritually.

“Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately. Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child,” the source said, adding that the rapper “reads the Psalms a lot. He talks about the Psalms he loves. So on that level, the baby name isn’t a surprise.”

Last month, the reality star posted a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram in honor of Father’s Day.

In one sweet family shot, West — who was holding onto Saint’s hand — walked side-by-side with his wife, who was holding North’s hand. Another loving photo showed the proud papa sharing an affectionate moment with both the youngsters, while a third showed him helping his older son walk across the sand.

“Happy Fathers Day! You are the best daddy to our kids!!!” Kim captioned the photo gallery. “We love you so much!”