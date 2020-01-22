Kim Kardashian Jokes That Kylie Jenner's Setting Spray Is 'Cheap' in YouTube Makeup Tutorial  

Kim Kardashian West threw a silly jab at one of Kylie Jenner‘s makeup products in a new “Get Ready With Us” makeup tutorial that Jenner posted on her YouTube channel.

Jenner, 22, had some technical difficulties when using her Kylie Cosmetics Setting Spray on Kardashian West, 39, while doing her makeup in the clip. When the makeup mogul attempted to spritz the face spray on an eye shadow brush, the bottle (which Jenner said was a “new one” that wasn’t broken in yet) didn’t work properly.

For about 20 seconds, Jenner pressed down on the spritzer but no product would come out of it, which left both sisters cracking up at the brief mishap.

“Why the f— is this not working?!” Jenner said. As the star continued to rapidly press down on the spritzer, Kardashian West jokingly said, “Cheap s—!”

Finally, after a few moments Jenner got the spray to work, and the rest of the YouTube video went off without a hitch.

“Okay, it’s working,” Jenner laughed as she continued doing Kardashian West’s makeup.

That wasn’t the only time that the KKW Beauty mogul poked fun at her sister during the video. When it came time do to Kardashian West’s lipstick, the mom of four was so impressed with the Kylie Cosmetics Girls Trip Lipstick Kit she used, she joked about snagging the formula for her own beauty brand.

“Cute! I need this combo. I’m taking this — so I can copy it for KKW Beauty!” Kardashian West said as she laughed. “Just kidding, could you imagine?”

Jenner and Kardashian West’s makeup video has been a long time coming, according to the sisters. “I am going to do my big sister’s makeup,” Jenner said at the beginning of the tutorial. Kardashian West said: “We’ve been trying to do this for years!”

“And we’ve been waiting for this day… or definitely three years at this point,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder added.

During the tutorial, the sisters answered fans burning questions on Twitter — and Kardashian West opened up about naming her firstborn child North after hearing the name during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

“I actually got it from Jay Leno, who made that as a joke,” she told Jenner, explaining that it took her “four or five days” to settle on the name North. “Everyone was coming up to me like, ‘It’s such a cool name. You should really think about it,’” she added.

Eventually Kardashian West finally settled on the moniker when family friend Pharrell Williams approached her with “all these meanings” for the word.

“They really become the name you name them,” she said of North, noting how her daughter’s name suits her perfectly.