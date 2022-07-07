Kim Kardashian's Jean-Paul Gaultier Dress Pays Tribute to Madonna's 1992 Breast-Baring Runway Look

Kim Kardashian is making waves at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The SKIMS founder started her week by walking in her first Paris runway at Balenciaga, and her front row fashion has been just as eye-catching. At Jean-Paul Gaultier, Kardashian, 41, and daughter North West, 9, wore matching pinstripe outfits, nose rings and sunglasses.

Kardashian's form-fitting dress, though, has a nude bodice made to look like you're seeing her actual skin. The dress is a tribute to the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna, who wore a similar gown back in the 1990s.

It's easy to see the similarities between Kardashian's dress and Madonna's 1992 look from an amfAR fashion show. Alongside Jean-Paul Gaultier himself, Madonna wore a form-fitting pinstripe dress down the runway with a leather harness around her breasts. While her chest was completely exposed, Kardashian's bodice was covered more reserved look.

Jean Paul Gaultier and Madonna Credit: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The top of Kardashian's dress still has a black outline around the nude pieces, a perfect replication of Madonna's leather harness and an iconic tribute to Gaultier's earlier work. The fashion house confirmed the similarities on Instagram, with a behind-the-scenes video of creating Kardashian's look.

Olivier Rousteing, who helmed the fashion house's latest haute couture presentation and created Kardashian's piece, actually dropped a hint to the collaboration on June 26 on Instagram. The Balmain creative director shared a photo of Madonna and Gaultier at the amfAR show, which Kardashian liked. Little did we know, just days later, the Kardashians star would step out in her own similar look.

Kardashian also paired her dress with a silver collar and nose ring with a chain, which Page Six Style points out is another nod to the Gaultier archives, this time to the spring 1994 "Les Tatouages" collection. It's an accessory that Rousteing weaved into his current collection as well, marrying Gaultier's iconic pieces with his own modern style. He also sent a dress similar to Kardashian's down the runway with a more pronounced breast shape in the bust.

The Jean-Paul Gaultier show had plenty of other famous faces in the front row alongside Kardashian and her daughter, including Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Maluma, Anna Wintour and Emily in Paris stars Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount and Camille Razat.

Baliencaga/YouTube Credit: Balenciaga/Facebook

Prior to her appearance at the Jean-Paul Gaultier show, Kardashian strutted down the Balenciaga runway in another form-fitting look. This one was a floor-length black gown with built-in gloves, which made her platinum hair pop. Kardashian, who has been a longtime fan of Balenciaga, shared on her Instagram Stories that walking in the show was "a dream come true."