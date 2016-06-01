Kim Kardashian Is Trying to Make Spandex Bicycle Shorts Happen

Remember in

Mean Girls

how Gretchen Wieners insisted on trying to make the word “fetch” happen, repeating it ad nauseam despite the protestations of every person around her that it was never going to become a real word? Well, we can’t help but feel like that is the perfect analogy for what Kim Kardashian is currently doing, except with black spandex bike shorts.

The reality star has never shied away from a trend, embracing the current 90s revival with a collection of chokers that could rival a Victorian lady’s accessory trunk. But that also means she’s predisposed to embracing that decade’s less favored looks as well, for example all things spandex, all the time.

Arriving at the Snapchat headquarters on Tuesday (to pitch some of her fire filter ideas, no doubt), Kim kept things super low-key in an oversize, fully studded motorcycle jacket from Enfants Riches Déprimés, one of those aforementioned chokers, a white, lace-trimmed, long-sleeve top, burgundy sandals and the very bike shorts in question.

All that being said, however, much like the word fetch ironically snuck its way into our everyday vocabulary, so it seems that each time Kim attempts to revive this ’90s aesthetic only to be rebuffed, their inexplicable skin-tight allure becomes even stronger still. Basically, what we’re saying is, if 2016 turns into the summer of the bike short, we all owe Kim a major apology (especially for that time we may have said her hair is full of secrets).

What do you think of Kim Kardashian’s summer look? Would you wear it?

