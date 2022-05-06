Kim Kardashian Is Keeping Her Met Gala Hair: 'Blonde Season Is Back'
Kim Kardashian isn't ready to say goodbye to being a blonde bombshell.
The Kardashians star, 41, spent "14 hours straight" becoming a blonde for the 2022 Met Gala and her hairstylist Chris Appleton revealed that the look will be sticking around on Instagram Thursday.
"Blonde season is back 👩🏻🦳," he wrote alongside a series of images of Kardashian showing off the new hair color while wearing a black monochromatic outfit.
Her sister Khloé Kardashian praised the new style in the comment section, writing, "OMG a serve!!!"
On Tuesday, Appleton also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of him styling Kardashian's hair on Instagram.
"Getting met ready 👩🏻🦳," he shared alongside the snap.
The mother of four opened up to Vogue about the process of dying her hair to match Marilyn Monroe's famed "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress, which she donned on the Met Gala red carpet.
"I did want a physical change, too, so I thought I would wait and do it for this, so I'm spending a day straight dyeing my hair — 14 hours straight! — to get it done," she revealed.
"The hair look was simple to highlight the platinum color, giving the hair color and dress the attention," Appleton added. "I wanted it to be iconic to Marilyn, but also iconic to Kim when she has her blonde moment."
In her sister Kylie Jenner's Married to the Met video, Kardashian revealed she would "risk getting my hair to fall out" to have platinum blonde.
She also likened her new 'do to Frozen's leading lady as she was midway through the dye process. "My hair's gonna be blonde! Like Elsa," she told Jenner's 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, while wearing foils in her hair.
In addition to her hair, Kardashian revealed she underwent a dramatic physical transformation to fit into the Monroe's iconic gown, which holds the record for being the most expensive dress to sell at auction when Ripley's Believe It Or Not! bought it for a whooping $4.8 million at Julien's Auctions in 2016.
"I tried it on and it didn't fit me. I said, 'Give me three weeks.' I had to lose 16 pounds down today," she admitted. "It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven't had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We're having pizza and donut party back at the hotel [after the Met Gala]."