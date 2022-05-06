Kim Kardashian Is Keeping Her Met Gala Hair: 'Blonde Season Is Back'

The reality star said she would "risk" her hair falling out to have platinum blonde hair for fashion’s biggest night

Kim Kardashian isn't ready to say goodbye to being a blonde bombshell.

The Kardashians star, 41, spent "14 hours straight" becoming a blonde for the 2022 Met Gala and her hairstylist Chris Appleton revealed that the look will be sticking around on Instagram Thursday.

"Blonde season is back 👩🏻‍🦳," he wrote alongside a series of images of Kardashian showing off the new hair color while wearing a black monochromatic outfit.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images) Kim Kardashian

Her sister Khloé Kardashian praised the new style in the comment section, writing, "OMG a serve!!!"

On Tuesday, Appleton also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of him styling Kardashian's hair on Instagram.

"Getting met ready 👩🏻‍🦳," he shared alongside the snap.

The mother of four opened up to Vogue about the process of dying her hair to match Marilyn Monroe's famed "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress, which she donned on the Met Gala red carpet.

"I did want a physical change, too, so I thought I would wait and do it for this, so I'm spending a day straight dyeing my hair — 14 hours straight! — to get it done," she revealed.

"The hair look was simple to highlight the platinum color, giving the hair color and dress the attention," Appleton added. "I wanted it to be iconic to Marilyn, but also iconic to Kim when she has her blonde moment."

She also likened her new 'do to Frozen's leading lady as she was midway through the dye process. "My hair's gonna be blonde! Like Elsa," she told Jenner's 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, while wearing foils in her hair.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Credit: Gotham/Getty

In addition to her hair, Kardashian revealed she underwent a dramatic physical transformation to fit into the Monroe's iconic gown, which holds the record for being the most expensive dress to sell at auction when Ripley's Believe It Or Not! bought it for a whooping $4.8 million at Julien's Auctions in 2016.