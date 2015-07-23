We never thought we’d see the day Kim Kardashian West turned to comfort over fashion, but it’s happened. (Sorta.) Kim stepped out in her hometown of Calabasas, California, Wednesday, in a black sleeveless onesie that appears to be a hybrid between a jumpsuit and a snuggie.

Image zoom



Sam Sharma/PacificCoastNews

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Our first thought: It’s not the easiest look to use the restroom in, something we imagine the five-months-pregnant star has to do quite often. But Kim owned it, as she always does, and because she’s not quite ready to give up her heels for flats, she teamed the casual outfit with a pair of lace-up stiletto booties (just in case you were concerned that she was leaving her old style ways behind). She did skip on her glam, wearing minimal makeup and letting her natural pregnancy glow shine through.

Kim just returned from Paris (maybe the jet lag explains her cozy outfit situation), where she not only posted 18 selfies in 24 hours but also made time for pregnancy fittings with Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing and a photo shoot with Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci. An eyewitness told PEOPLE that she also spent a lot of time shopping for maternity wear, so stay alert — her outfits are only going to get better.

And if you happen to be in the market for a cozy knit onesie or sweatshirt jumpsuit, we found a few styles for your to shop here, here and here.

What do you think of Kim’s latest look? Sound off below!

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Having a Boy