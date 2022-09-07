Kim Kardashian Introduces New SKIMS Bra Range: 'There Is a Style That Fits Every Single Need' 

"These are the most comfortable bras you will ever wear," Kardashian says of her latest collection launch, dropping Sept. 27.

Published on September 7, 2022 12:07 PM
Kim Kardashian Skims
Photo: Skims

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is about to makeover your bra drawer.

After three years of development, SKIMS is introducing a new system of bra solutions all about weightless comfort and shape. The collection, set to release on Sept. 27, is designed with innovative technology and soft materials to create pieces that support while "feeling like you're wearing nothing."

"Guys, these are the most comfortable bras you will ever wear," said Kardashian in an exclusive teaser clip shared with PEOPLE.

"I've always found bras to be so uncomfortable and constricting. My bra was the first thing I would take off when I got home," Kardashian, the founder of SKIMS, further explained in the video. "This is why we introduced all the little bralettes because they didn't have underwire and they were just so comfortable and I could wear them from day to night."

SKIMS began developing underwire bras in 2019 with a goal of melding the comfort and versatility of their signature bralettes with the functionality of a wire undergarment.

The brand also dedicated a year to fit trials and wear testing to make sure there was a design and silhouette for everyone. "There really is a bra style here that fits every single need, shape, want that you can possibly imagine," the style mogul noted. "I just really can't wait for you to experience these bras."

Since its founding in 2019, Kardashian has built SKIMS into a billion dollar business. This January, the shapewear and loungewear brand was valued at $3.2 billion, a doubled increase from its $1.6 billion value in April 2021, according to Bloomberg.

Last October she was also named the 2021 brand innovator at last year's WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards for her work on SKIMS.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> West poses with an award during the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards sponsored by Samsung, Harry Winston, and Rémy Martin
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Kardashian, 41, has already kicked off the month with business buzz — in addition to the new SKIMS launch, the entrepreneur is expanding her empire with a new investment endeavor.

On September 7, she announced the launch of a new private equity firm, SKKY Partners, with her former partner at Carlyle Group Inc., Jay Sammons, who's had a longtime relationship with Kardashian and her mom/fellow business woman Kris Jenner.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the firm will make investments in consumer-media and media business, consumer products, luxury, hospitality and digital commerce and media. They've not made any investments as of yet, but plan to do so later this year. They also plan to fundraise shortly through institutional investors.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> attends the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser at Private Residence on August 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for This Is About Humanity

For Kardashian, the firm is a chance to work closely with entrepreneurs to help build their businesses. She told WSJ that she hopes to bring her own business experience to assist others with growing their companies.

"The exciting part is to sit down with these founders and figure out what their dream is," The Kardashians star said. "I want to support what that is, not change who they are in their DNA, but just support and get them to a different level."

Sammons further explained to WSJ that SKKY Partners is a culmination of his financial and investment expertise and Kardashian's global and social media influence. "Having built businesses themselves as true entrepreneurs is a very differentiated approach," he said on Kardashian and Jenner.

