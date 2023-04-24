Kim Kardashian Interrupts Chris Appleton Mid-Speech to Say She's 'So Happy' He's in a Relationship

The celebrity hair stylist, who is engaged to Lucas Gage, was presented with the award for hair artist of the year by Kardashian at Sunday’s Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards

Published on April 24, 2023 11:09 AM
Kim Kardashian and Chris Appleton, Hair Artist of the Year Award recipient, attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Kim Kardashian is Chris Appleton's biggest cheerleader when it comes to her longtime hair stylist's relationship with actor Lukas Gage.

Kardashian, 42, presented Appleton with the hair artist of the year award at Sunday's Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and took the chance to joke about how happy — and relieved — she is that he's in a relationship.

"Let me say one thing really quick," the Skims founder said, returning to the microphone briefly after presenting the award to Appleton. "I'm so happy he's in a relationship right now and that it's out there, because I'm so tired of all my girl friends and guy friends asking me if you're available, and who my hot guy is who is always with me."

Appleton joked that he had "Kim's approval" before making his acceptance speech and acknowledging his boyfriend, Gage, 27, in the audience, who he thanked for being "my rock."

Prior to joking about his romance, Kardashian praised Appleton as "the best friend that builds you up," and said the stylist "takes you out of your comfort zone and just makes you feel special."

Kardashian's daughter North West joined her on stage as she presented the award, and shared her own praise for the stylist — who often does her hair, too.

"There's no word," West, 9, said. "Chris Appleton's the best."

Appleton, 39, was chuffed by West's praise as he said, "Honestly, that's the nicest thing she ever said to me."

He continued, "I'm very honored to be here and grateful. I'm just a small town boy who loves doing what I do... It's just about making people look and feel good, making them smile and…getting rich!"

Kim Kardashian and North West present the award to Chris Appleton, Hair Artist of the Year Award recipient, onstage during The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Gage and Appleton have had a whirlwind romance. The pair first sparked dating rumors in February when Gage posted a series of photos on Instagram from a trip to Mexico they took together. They made their red carpet debut together in March.

Earlier this month, sources confirmed to PEOPLE the two are engaged. "Friends in their circle are definitely shocked at how quick it happened, but they're happy for them," an insider said. "They seem like the real deal."

A second source close to Appleton told PEOPLE, "Chris has been looking for something real for a long time. This has moved fast but he is dazzled by Lukas."

For the You and White Lotus actor, finding the right partner was a long time coming. "You're going to find the perfect person when you're least expecting it because I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen and it does," Gage told PEOPLE of his relationship. "It's going to happen."

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards held at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

In an appearance on the Today show in March, Gage said he's "very happy, very lucky and very much in love."

"He's a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn't help myself."

Appleton similarly gushed about being "very much in love" during an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show.

"Listen, I'm very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special, so."

