Kim Kardashian in 'Great Spirits' as She Attends Her First Event Since Being Declared Legally Single: Source

Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to make an entrance!

The SKIMS founder, 41, made a bold fashion statement as she attended the Revolve event in Los Angeles on Thursday – her first public event since being declared legally single amid her ongoing divorce battle with ex Kanye West earlier this week.

"Kim got to the Revolve Social Club before it was open. She was in great spirits," a source tells PEOPLE. "Someone commented on her outfits and she replied, 'I remember every outfit I've ever worn.' "

kim kardashian Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Kardashian took biker-chic to a new level at Thursday's event, wearing a head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble consisting of a black leather padded moto jacket with white stripe detailing that hit at the waist and black leather leggings, accessorizing her mostly monochromatic look with black gloves, black pointy heels, a small black bag, and white sunglasses.

The mom of four kept her glam relatively simple, wearing her long dark locks pulled back in a sleek style while sporting natural makeup.

The source also tells PEOPLE that Kardashian made sure to support sister Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila brand, stopping by the booth for a complimentary cocktail.

"She had a 'Berry-Mint-Kenny' drink and told the bartender she likes sweeter drinks," the insider revealed. "She was bragging about her sister's company."

During a bifurcation hearing on Tuesday, a judge granted the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star's request to be ruled legally single – a decision she was "relieved" to hear, a source told PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West's Social Media Posts 'Created Emotional Distress' in New Filing

"Kim has considered herself single for a while," the source explained. "She is relieved that it's official though. She isn't looking back and wants everything about the divorce to be final."

"She is in a very happy place right now," the source added. "It's taken her months to get to this point. She feels good about life."

The reality star filed for divorce from West in February last year after nearly seven years of marriage.

In October, the KKW beauty mogul and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson sparked romance rumors after they were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster ride at an amusement park in Southern California weeks after Kardashian hosted the long-running sketch comedy show – in which she and Davidson, 28, shared a smooch during a skit.

A source told PEOPLE in February that "friends are excited to see her genuinely happy" amid her relationship with Davidson.