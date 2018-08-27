Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and more stars are showing off crazy-cool “body modifications” from the new futuristic fashion brand, A. Human.

Kardashian, 37, took to Instagram to show off a choker necklace that appears to be submerged into her skin (the result of some high-tech cosmetic wizardry). The wearable art flashes in a neon yellow color as it syncs to the beat of her heart, which can be seen in a series of videos on her Instagram story.

“My necklace glows like a heartbeat,” Kardashian said in the video. “It moves to the rhythm of my heartbeat. Thank you A. Human.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Teigen, 32, got a completely different and unique design molded onto her chest.

The star’s intricate body artwork featured feathers made from skin that grow out of her chest. “Thank you A. Human for my new feathers! I’m feeling it.”

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen’s two-year-old daughter Luna was also a fan of her look. “I like it!” she said in the background of her video. “You like it too?” Teigen replied.

RELATED PHOTOS: The 15 Best New Beauty Products for Fall



Queer Eye’s Tan France was also one of the first celebs to give fans a look at the upcoming art experience, which will be showcased in N.Y.C. from Sept. 5 to Sept. 30.

“You guys!!! I was lucky enough to get an exclusive glimpse of A. Human’s new collection, and it looks like I’m taking something home! 👯‍♂️ This lil beauty is The Tudor, and you can see it for yourself this #NYFashionWeek when they open their flagship store. @Ahuman #Ahuman,” France wrote of his look called “The Tudor,” the very first living piece of jewelry made of ruffled skin and bioreactive crystals.

The progressive fashion brand was founded by Command PR owner and longtime Kardashian friend Simon Huck and is the first line featuring body modifications instead of clothes. And kicking off at New York Fashion Week, the theatrical art experience produced by Society of Spectacle will feature an entire collection of designs that will leave guests wondering what’s real and what’s fantasy.

In a press release Huck said, “It was important to root this experience in optimism while provoking our guests to think about a potential future of fashion, and by doing so, inviting them to question their definitions of self-expression.”