Kim Kardashian Shows Off Figure in Hot Pink Catsuit: 'The Pink Power Ranger's Name Is Kimberly'

Kim Kardashian is channeling her inner Pink Power Ranger.

The SKIMS founder, 42, wore a skintight hot pink catsuit by her brand with matching waist-high hot pink boots in her latest Instagram post shared with her 353 million followers.

Her head-to-toe catsuit showed off her bare shoulders and arms and appeared to go all the way down to her ankles. Her boots featured large cuts of fabric, which hugged and framed her hips before transforming into a regular boot around her mid-thigh.

In the photo carousel, the mom of four is snapped in several poses in the hallway of her home. In the first shot, she poses with her hip popped to the side as she holds her black sunglasses in one hand and a small rectangular two-toned pink and silver purse in the other.

In several other shots, she posed holding her hand out to the doorway, showing off her toned arms and even flashed a peace sign in one photo. In her final over-the-shoulder pose, she gave fans a glimpse at the back of her outfit.

Kardashian alluded to the look's similarities with the Pink Power Ranger in her caption, writing, "Fun Fact- The Pink Power Rangers name is Kimberly 💓"

This comes as the Kardashians star is set to play her own iconic role in American Horror Story's season 12.

She shared a teaser for the new season of the FX series on Instagram on April 12, which featured the message, "Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate," and is set to a broken version of "Rock-a-Bye Baby."

Kardashian captioned the clip, "👀🩸". Roberts posted the same teaser, adding, "This summer…Kim and I are DELICATE #ahs #ahs12 @kimkardashian @ryanmurphyproductions 🕷️ 🤍 #delicate."

The series' co-creator Ryan Murphy shared his excitement for the reality star joining AHS.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture," he added. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

The role marks Karashian's first acting part in over a decade. She had minor roles in 2009's Disaster Movie, CSI: NY and Drop Dead Diva. She also played herself in How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock and Two Broke Girls.