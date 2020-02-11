Kim Kardashian Debuts New Honey Blonde Hair Color — But Sister Kylie Jenner Says It's 'a Wig'

Kim Kardashian West is having a blonde moment!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, underwent a major hair transformation on Monday, showing off a new honey-colored hairstyle in a series of videos shared on her Instagram Story.

In the clips, Kim — seen with loose blonde curls parted to the side — gets her makeup and hair done by members of her glam squad.

“Do you guys like it?” the KKW Beauty founder asked her followers, before explaining that she stole the idea from sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.

“So Kylie and Khloe thought they were gonna beat me to this hair color,” she said, tagging her siblings’ respective Instagram accounts in the caption. “I got ’em.”

Despite having her sister beat her to the punch, Khloé, 35, seemingly approved of Kim’s new hair color. Responding to the post, she wrote on her Instagram Story, “That’s how you win lady!!!!!!”

Kylie, however, had other words for the mother of four. Replying to Kim’s video, the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul jokingly quipped, “we know it’s a wig.”

On Sunday, Kim was seen still rocking her signature brunette locks when she stepped out to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty with husband Kanye West. At the time, the SKIMS founder wore an Alexander McQueen gown that she said was gifted to her by West, 42, for Christmas.

“I literally have to lay down in the car, like I cannot sit up because my dress will rip or pop or something. But it’s worth it — I’m a queen,” said Kardashian West on her Instagram Story, recording herself carefully positioned in the backseat of a car.

On Instagram, the businesswoman also revealed that the chain necklace that West wore was her Christmas present to him. The rapper used the gift to accessorize his all-black look, topped off with a pair of bulky shades.

The vintage “Oyster Dress” is from McQueen’s 2003 spring/summer collection and one of only two ever made. West purchased it from LILY et Cie, a “luxury archive” for fashion based in Beverly Hills; according to a release from the brand, it was called “arguably … the most important dress of the 21st century” by the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton.

Kim also thanked the team that helped her pull off her evening look, writing on Instagram that they “killed it.”

“God I love my glam team!!!!!! Thank you @chrisappleton1 & @ash_kholm you killed it!!! Big thank you to your amazing assistants as well,” she captioned a photo of someone applying lipstick to her.