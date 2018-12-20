Kim Kardashian's Holiday Makeup Routine Costs Over $620: See Her Create the Look!

Kim Kardashian West spares no expense when it comes to her holiday glam makeup routine.

The KKW Beauty mogul, 38, revealed her step-by-step makeup rundown in a new at-home tutorial shared with Vogue. In the video, Kim does a full face of makeup from start to finish, using a selection of her favorite products (which totaled $627.50!) to create a festive party-ready look.

“We are here in my bathroom. I am going to do a holiday look for you guys and show you all my tips and tricks,” a completely barefaced Kim said at the start of the video.

After applying a thin layer of moisturizer to her face because she likes “a little bit of an oily slip for the foundation,” the reality star jumped into the makeup.

Using an IT Cosmetics dual-ended complexion brush ($48) and La Mer foundation ($120) Kim started her base, but not without first calling out M.A.C Cosmetics for discontinuing another one of her longtime favorite tools.

“What I used to use is this M.A.C kabuki brush. You guys don’t even understand. This brush is maybe 12 years old. I think I got this in college,” Kim said. “It is so damaged. M.A.C. please continue to make the 180!”

Next, she moves on to her brows, simply brushing them through using an Anastasia Beverly Hills dual-ended brush ($18), and concealer, applying her own KKW Beauty liquid concealer ($18). “I like to really warm up my face and I think a big step in that is concealing. I take a [Beautyblender] sponge ($20) and I use this Tatcha [face mist] ($20) [to blend],” Kim said. “When you’re a mom you have no time to blend like this so unless I have work, I do not have time to blend all day so I try to do it as quick as possible.”

To set her face and create a bright under-eye, Kim takes her KKW Beauty baking powder ($18), packs it under her eye and lets it sit as she works on the rest of her makeup. “Every time I do my makeup I bake. I love how baking looks. I swear I could just go out like this,” she jokingly said.

As she bakes, Kim moves on to the one makeup step she’s most-known for: contouring! And of course, she grabs her classic KKW Beauty cream contour sticks ($32). The star draws a line underneath her cheekbone, along her jawline, around her lips (to make them look larger) and along her forehead.

“I use a darker color on my forehead because I love a tiny little forehead,” Kim said.

Once she blends her contour, Kim grabs her KKW Beauty baking powder ($18) again to set her entire face, including around the mouth, where pesky smile lines can appear! “This is my problem area. If I don’t have my powder, oh my god I could look like I have lines, like you guys don’t even understand,” she admitted.

Then, she moves on to eyeshadow, explaining that for the holidays, she wanted to go for a “blingy” look. Taking the KKW Beauty Glam Bible palette ($30) Kim blended the smoky gray hue into her crease and the lighter highlight shade under her brow bone. She added, “I need my under eyes always smoked [with a dark shade] because I just feel like I look really naked without it. So regardless, even if I am doing a light look I just always smoke it with contour.”

For some added glitz, Kim added a dab of the Stila liquid glitter shadow in the shade Bronze Bell ($24) to the center of her lid and blended it out using her fingers. To finish it off, she tapped on the shimmery silver color in the same KKW Beauty palette ($30), then applied the KKW Beauty black eyeliner ($10) along her inner waterline.

“So then I’m going to curl my lashes,” Kim said. “I love this lash curler by Surratt Beauty ($30). These are my lashes! Everyone thinks that I have on lash extensions and I don’t!” She then finished her eyes with multiple coats of her “two favorite mascaras in the entire world: Lancome's Hypnose Doll Lashes ($27.50) and Charlotte Tilbury's Legendary Lashes ($32).

Kim explained, “I try to get all the way to the root. But I am a messy mascara girl so I like it to look clumpy and messy.

But to make sure her lashes don’t look too clumpy, the star uses a handy $9 product. “Ulta Beauty has this lash separator ($9),” Kim said as she used the tool.

Once she finished her eyes, she added even more brightness to the under eye region by patting on some of the KKW Beauty brightening powder ($18). “This is the key to my Armenian dark under eye circle success. I couldn’t live without it,” she said.

Then she said, “My all time favorite blush is NARS Orgasm ($39). It has this sheen to it.” But for even more glow, Kim dusted on a mixture of two shades in the Kylie Cosmetics x Kris Jenner Collection powder face palette ($48).

To complete her look, Kim applied a combination of four KKW Beauty lip products to create her ultimate nude hue.

“I have been loving a dark [lip] liner,” she said as she used the KKW Beauty nude lip liner ($12), which she slightly blended with her fingers for an ombré effect. “Then I’m going to use KKW Beauty Créme Lipstick in #2 ($18).”

But before finishing, she made one more change. “The lip’s a little too dark I think. This is KKW Beauty Créme Lipstick in #1 ($18),” Kim said as she softly patted it on her lips. “And just a little bit of KKW Beauty gloss ($18). This is the final holiday smoky look with a little glitz and glam! I really surprised myself.”