Kim Kardashian Hints at New Size-Inclusive KKW Body Perfume Launch: See the First Photos!

Kim Kardashian West looks like she may be launching an exciting new KKW Fragrance that comes with a message of inclusivity.

The 38-year-old beauty mogul debuted her KKW Body scent, famously packaged in a bottle shaped like her naked body, in April 2018. Now, Kardashian West’s official @kkwfragrance Instagram account has started sharing various close-up photographs of women’s bodies, leading us to believe a new perfume could be coming.

Unlike her last KKW Body packaging, these photos imply that Kardashian West is launching various scents packaged in different body shapes, sizes and skin tones to promote even more inclusivity in the beauty industry.

The first image showed a woman with a deep skin tone laying on her side with unairbrushed stretch marks visible on her hips.

Another shot featured a thin, fair-skinned woman sprawled on her side, that could quite possibly be Kardashian West’s 22-year-old supermodel sister Kendall Jenner.

The final image showed a curvier woman posing on her side like the other two women. Her shot also featured un-Photoshopped stretch marks on her stomach.

When Kardashian West’s first KKW Body fragrance was launching, the reality star posted a series of suggestive nude images to promote it. In one, she shared a full-frontal nude picture of herself. In the behind-the-scenes photograph, the mom of three was covered in grey plaster, but that was not enough to cover her nether region or her nipples, so she was forced to blur out her private parts.

“We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle,” she captioned the revealing image.

Kardashian West told Allure why she wanted to cast a mold of her own body for the bottle. “My home has all these sculptures in it. We have these two big angels that are similar to the bottle as they’re just torsos with no heads and the legs are cut off at the thighs,” she said.

“We have [the bottle] positioned where it’s on a pedestal, almost looking like it’s at a museum” Kardashian West continued, “So it was all kind of based on sculptures.”