Kim Kardashian Subtly Hints at Pete Davidson Romance in Sexy New Bikini Photos

The SKIMS mogul wore a "P" hat and even used a sneaky emoji to reference her new relationship

Kim Kardashian's getting extra cheeky in her Instagram captions.

Clearly playing into the public's fascination with her new romance with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, couldn't help but subtly reference her new man in a series of new bikini pics from their Bahamas getaway.

The SKIMS mogul seductively posed and rolled around in the sand wearing a Good American black, string bikini (and a "P" baseball hat — potentially Davidson's?), but it was her choice of emoji in the caption that caught fans' attention.

Kim Kardashian bikini Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"Beach 🅿️arty," Kardashian said, making sure to notably accentuate the letter "P" by selecting a special letter emoji.

Last week, Kardashian shared three more images on Instagram wearing an ivory string bikini as she posed alongside a picturesque, tropical shoreline. In the last photo, a shadow can be seen of a person photographing the star, which left fans speculating that Davidson snapped the sexy shots, as the new couple kicked off 2022 with a trip to the Bahamas.

"Mother Nature 🧜🏻‍♀️," she captioned the trio of photos.

kim kardashian Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian and Davidson, 28, have been romantically linked since Oct. 2021 after connecting when the reality star appeared as a host on SNL. They shared an onscreen kiss for an Aladdin-themed sketch during the SKIMS mogul's hosting debut on Oct. 9.

Though they live across the country from each other (she's in Los Angeles, he's in New York), Kardashian and Davidson, have made plenty of efforts to see each other, including a recent rendezvous in Staten Island, where the couple had a romantic dinner and a movie date on Dec. 18.

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

The couple first made headlines when they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

A source recently told PEOPLE that their relationship is showing no signs of slowing down. "Kim is so into him," the source said about the entrepreneur, who split from Kanye West last January. "[Kim and Pete] are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other."