Kim Kardashian Goes High-Fashion in Vintage Gucci Pants and Balenciaga Booties at Lakers Game

Kim Kardashian West turned the basketball court into her own personal catwalk at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Monday night.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, who was courtside cheering on the Lakers as they successfully took on the Cleveland Cavaliers, brought her fierce high-fashion to the Staples Center.

While the temperature in Los Angeles hasn’t dropped below 40° yet this year, Kardashian West still made a style statement as she bundled up in an oversize black leather puffer jacket and gold-mirrored shades inside the arena — which she wore the entire game. She also pulled out one of her favorite go-to pieces: vintage Tom Ford for Gucci snakeskin pants circa 2000, which can be purchased from designer consignment shops for upwards of $10,000.

Image zoom Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

As for her footwear, the fashion and beauty mogul brought some glitz as she wore iridescent silver sequin-embroidered Balenciaga booties. The exaggerated pointed-toe design originally retailed for over $2,000, but right now fans dying to emulate Kardashian West’s style canscore them for $876 on Matches Fashion while they’re discounted at 60% off.

Image zoom Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Joining Kardashian West and husband Kanye West courtside during the game was jeweler Jennifer Meyer and Courteney Cox, who kept her look casual and comfortable in a neutral sweater, cropped white pants and New Balance sneakers.

The star’s basketball date night with her husband comes shortly after he surprised her with an over-the-top, yet very thoughtful present.

Image zoom London Entertainment / Splash

On Sunday, Kardashian West showed off a custom necklace that West had made out of a sentimental text message he had previously sent her.

“If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it’s from a text Kanye sent me,” she wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of her wearing the design.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian Instagram

“He took an amazing vintage a Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out,” she added. “He’s always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts ✨.”

The message says: “This is your life. Married with four kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of Vogue. Go to church every week with your family.

Dreams come true.”