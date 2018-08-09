Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Before ending her infamous 72-day marriage to ex-husband Kris Humphries, Kim Kardashian West had to conceal her diamond engagement ring from Kanye West when she was around him.

Long before Kim and Kanye officially became an item, the rapper, 41, made his love for the reality star, 37, known in his song “Theraflu.” In it Kanye sings, “I admit I fell in love with Kim … ‘Round the same time she fell in love with him … That’s cool, babygirl, do your thing … Lucky I ain’t had Jay drop him from the team.” (Kanye was referring to his pal Jay-Z who then owned the New Jersey Nets, the team Kris played for at the time.)

In a new interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood show on L.A.’s Real 92.3 radio station, Kim opened up about how she felt like she needed to hide her diamond sparkler from Kanye since he loved her while she was still married to Kris.

“So I am presenting the award. And the award was, Kanye was nominated. So I see him backstage. We end up both at the Soho House and he sat at my table and I had my big ring on cause I was married,” Kim explained.

She continued, “So I am talking with my ring and I talk with my hands a lot so I am talking, and I just see him looking at my ring and his face would just get heartbroken. So I sat on my hand for the rest of the dinner and spoke like this with one hand.”

“So you caught onto that too?” Big Boy asks him, referring to Kanye’s true feelings for her.

“I caught onto that, yeah,” she admits. “We look back now, and I guess him and his best friend had a convo and he was like, ‘Dude. We’re at a restaurant together. She just got married like two weeks ago.'”

Kim also made it clear that although Kanye definitely was showing interest in her right after her extravagant wedding to Kris, nothing happened between them until after her breakup. But her encounter with her future husband helped her realize her current relationship wasn’t all she expected it to be.

“Nothing went down. Nothing happened,” Kim said. “But then I went to New York and started filming [Kourtney and Kim Take New York] and I was like, ‘You’re right. I’m miserable.’ I made the wrong decision.”

She added, “You know, I f—ed up and went a different direction and realized I f—ed up pretty soon.”